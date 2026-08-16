REVIEW: HONOR Magic 8 Pro, offers something different, a camera-first flagship with a mega battery

The HONOR Magic 8 Pro is a recent flagship Android smartphone that leans hard into two areas many users care about most, the camera and battery endurance. The phone brings some very impressive specs and may be from a brand that not everyone considers as part of their normal shortlist.

Modern smartphones are often large slabs of glass and struggle to differentiate themselves, but there’s some real genuine differences here. This phone is built for photography, made very obvious by the large camera bump on the rear, is designed to attract photography and video enthusiasts and content creators who need some serious zoom (up to 200x).

Power users should pay attention, as this phone offers one of the largest batteries in the industry, making it genuinely all-day battery life and if you’re conservative, could even yield multi-day battery life. The design and engineering on offer here really makes it a a serious flagship offering, complete with a bright display, great stereo sound, some unique UI enhancements, incredible speed and a variety of AI-powered software tools and even a dedicate AI button to launch your voice assistant.

I’ve been spending the past few weeks with the Honor Magic 8 Pro and it’s time to break down why this phone is unique and if it should be a consideration for your next phone.

Design

The Magic 8 Pro feels genuinely premium the moment you pick it up. The combination of an aluminium frame, smooth edges and a solid overall construction gives it a refined weight and balance that matches its asking price. At around 219g and just over 8mm thick, it manages to house a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery without becoming an awkward slab.

The phone is available in three colour options: Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan and Midnight Black (reviewed). One of the most distinct design features of the phone is the massive circular camera module, which dominates.

That large circular camera bump sits exactly where many people naturally grip the phone, creating a raised contact point that can feel less secure during one-handed use or when reaching across the screen. A case designed to bring the rear surface flush would improve the hold considerably, though the lenses themselves remain exposed to fingerprints and oils. Regular cleaning before important photos or video becomes a small but necessary habit. In comparison, the camera bar layout used on Google’s Pixel phones sits higher and further from the typical grip zone, making it less intrusive in daily handling.

Durability is a clear strength. The front uses NanoCrystal Shield glass, the frame is aluminium, and the device carries IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust, immersion and high-pressure water resistance. The dedicated side button for AI functions is well placed and easy to locate by touch without looking. Overall the phone looks and feels like a high-end device, with the main design trade-off being the camera module’s size and position rather than any sense of cheap materials or poor finishing.

Testing the zoom on the Honor Magic 8 Pro.. 200x zoom to cow. pic.twitter.com/YUVmionbYt — techAU (@techAU) August 16, 2026

Performance

Under the hood sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in the Australian model. This is the same generation of silicon found in several 2026 flagships and delivers the expected snappy app launching, multitasking and gaming performance.

HONOR highlights its GPU-NPU heterogeneous AI super-resolution and frame-generation technology, which the company says can lift lower-resolution, lower-frame-rate games toward 1080p and 120 fps experiences. Real-world sustained performance remains strong for everyday use, photo editing and demanding titles, though like most flagships it will thermal throttle under prolonged heavy loads.

The 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display runs at up to 120 Hz with a 2808 x 1256 resolution. Peak HDR brightness reaches 6,000 nits according to HONOR, making outdoor visibility excellent. Eye-comfort features include AI Defocus Display, Dynamic Dimming, Circular Polarised Display 2.0, Circadian Night Display and 4,320 Hz PWM dimming. These contribute to reduced eye strain during long reading or scrolling sessions.

Battery life is a standout claim with an enormous 7,100 mAh silicon-carbon battery, its among the largest in the world. HONOR states it supports all-day use with headroom, and independent testing elsewhere has shown strong two-day potential under mixed conditions. Charging is rated at 100 W wired and 80 W wireless (chargers sold separately).

This is a pretty slick news experience from the lock screen of the Honor Magic 8 Pro. pic.twitter.com/mu7jA1x97p — techAU (@techAU) August 16, 2026

Features

The Magic 8 Pro centres its identity on the AiIMAGE Camera System and a suite of practical AI tools running on MagicOS 10 (based on Android 16).

200MP Ultra Night Telephoto

The 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto with 3.7x optical zoom is the headline. In practice the zoom remains usable up to around 50x for most purposes. Results at 80x can still be acceptable in good conditions, but once you push to 100x and especially 200x the pixelation and blurring usually render the image unsuitable for anything beyond casual viewing.

Shooting at 50x and cropping later consistently produces cleaner results than relying on the extreme digital zoom. There are still moments when a distant, slightly soft shot is the only one available, and the system delivers that better than many rivals.

50MP Ultra Night Main Camera

Paired with the telephoto is a 50MP main sensor (f/1.6, OIS) designed for natural tone accuracy and strong low-light performance. It forms the core of the primary shooting experience for most users.

50MP Ultra-Wide Camera

The 122-degree ultra-wide lens includes 2.5 cm macro capability, expanding creative options for landscapes, group shots and close-up detail work.

AI Photos Agent and dedicated AI Button

Double-pressing the side AI Button launches the camera even when locked. A long press brings up AI Screen Suggestions. The Photos Agent offers one-tap tools including AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, AI Colour and AI Cutout for background removal, portrait refinement and creative editing.

Google Gemini and local AI features

The phone ships with Google Gemini and a three-month trial of Google AI Pro. Local features include AI Deepfake Detection and AI Voice Cloning Detection for call and video authenticity checks, plus on-device understanding of screen content and natural language commands.

MagicOS 10 and cross-platform tools

The interface adopts a translucent design language across key screens. HONOR Share supports two-way file transfers with Android, iOS, macOS and Windows devices, while iPhone switchers can move contacts, calendars, photos, notes and reminders. Lifecycle Data Protection underpins privacy across the ecosystem.

Issues and Opportunities

The circular camera bump remains the most frequent ergonomic complaint. It interferes with the natural hold and collects fingerprints on the lenses more readily than a flush or bar-style arrangement. A well-designed case can mitigate the grip issue, but regular lens cleaning is still required.

Extreme digital zoom beyond 50-80x is limited by physics and processing. HONOR could improve the guidance in the camera app so users are steered toward the more usable ranges rather than encouraging 100x-plus shots that often disappoint.

The absence of a wall charger in the box is now standard across the industry and not unique to this model. Most people already own compatible high-power chargers from previous devices.

Longer-term software polish and the breadth of official case accessories are areas where HONOR still trails the biggest brands, though both should improve as the device settles into the Australian market.

Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic 8 Pro is priced at $1,999 in Australia for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. It is available in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan and Midnight Black.

Current retail options include:

JB Hi-Fi at $1,999

The Good Guys at $1,999

Harvey Norman in-store and online at $1,999

Check the retailers for any current stock or promotional offers, as pricing can move with sales events. Official Australian warranty and support apply through these channels and HONOR Australia.

Overall

The HONOR Magic 8 Pro is a strong buy for anyone whose daily frustration centres on battery anxiety or limited zoom reach. The 7,100mAh cell genuinely changes the charging routine, and the telephoto system is practical up to the mid-range digital zoom levels that matter most. Combined with flagship processing, a bright display and a useful AI button, it offers clear real-world advantages over many similarly priced or more expensive alternatives.

It will appeal most to photography-focused users, heavy daily drivers, and people who value endurance over the absolute latest software polish or the thinnest possible design. Value for money is solid at $1,999 given the battery capacity, camera hardware and performance on offer. If those two strengths match your priorities, the Magic 8 Pro is an easy recommendation.