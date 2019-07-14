Review: HP Spectre x360 with Intel Optane Memory H10

Back in April, Intel announced details of their new Intel Optane H10 solid-state storage. Now we’re seeing hardware with the product in, that we can get hands-on and let you know if all the hype about extra performance, is really worth it.

What makes this new Optane different and exciting is that Intel took one of those new super fast M.2 SSDs drives and turned it into a hybrid chip. Half of the chip contains 32GB of Optane memory, and the other half houses 512GB QLC-based NAND for storage. The combination of high-speed acceleration and large SSD storage capacity on a single drive will benefit everyday computer users, whether they use their systems to create, game or work.

Intel says it’ll accelerator performance to deliver documents launch times as much as twice as fast, launch games 60% faster and open media files up to 90% faster while multitasking.