Review: HTC Vive Cosmos VR Kit

For someone to want to enter (and certainly buy) Virtual Reality, the experience has to offer something that can’t be acheived in any other way. Thankfully the Vive Cosmos provides plenty of content options, both gaming and more experiential titles.

HTC says the Vive Cosmos was built to adapt to the needs of VR customers with ease, versatility, and performance at the forefront. That shows with the new tracking system which does simplify setup and I particularly loved the simply process of pushing the controller to the floor to define the vertical bottom of your environment. I also found defining the safe playing zone easier than on the Rift.

A key part of VR spreading to more people is people’s first impression and being relatively fast to setup, makes a big difference to the user experience. This is all thanks to the six camera sensors for wide and accurate inside-out tracking.

The Cosmos features a combined pixel resolution of 2880 x 1700 (split between each eye) which correlates to an 88% increase over the original Vive. Text and graphics are pretty clear and often I found myself immersed in the environment and forgot about analysing every last detail. It’s still not close to real life, but we’ll get there. The new LCD panels reduce the distance between pixels and combined with real RGB displays minimize screen-door effect.

I did find at times, the headset got warm, but you’re likely already warm from moving your whole body around, this is certainly not a sit on the couch and passively use a controller experience. While there are sit-down titles, the best experience I’ve found is certainly standing and moving around.

Content

The Vive Cosmos has a healthy store to browse, either through the Vive desktop app, or in VR itself. You can purchase titles individually, you purchase a Viveport Infinity subscription, that gives you access to hundreds of top-rated VR apps, games, and videos like A Fisherman’s Tale, Fujii, and Ninja Legends, as well as premium videos from top brands like GoPro, Discovery Channel, and Animal Planet.

Vive Cosmos Specs