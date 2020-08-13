Review: Huawei P40 Pro+, a stunning camera system, just got even better, also adds 5G

The P40 Pro+ now comes with 5G capability and of course whenever we talk about 5G hardware, we have to mention that Australia’s 5G networks are still in the early days of being rolled out. Despite that we have 5G in much of Albury Wodonga and as you’d expect, it delivers speeds in the hundreds of Mbps, many times that available on 4G.

This feature won’t be critical for some, but will be amazingly inviting for others, particularly if you hold onto your phones for a couple of years. By 2022, expect much wider coverage of 5G and having it in a phone now means you’ll be set for the future.

Maybe you have 5G at work, but not at home today, that will come overtime and when it does, it could open up some new possibilities. For example, some households could definitely get away without having home internet connections and simply live off their 5G phones and hotspots, assuming they’re matched with the right data plan.

When it comes to other performance, the display is still the same great 90Hz OLED at 6.58″ in size. It runs a resolution of 2640 x 1200 and looks amazing, but I’d expect nothing less from a phone at the top end of the market.

Inside is the HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G chip, made up of an Octa-core CPU runing 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz. It also has a 16-Core Mali-G76 GPU and wouldn’t be complete without some way to process the AI. The P40 Pro+ uses a Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit).

All this adds up to a seriously snappy device, bouncing in and out of applications it’s ultra-fast, application load times were small and processing that large 4K footage from the camera was a breeze.