Review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60













Review: HyperX Allow Origins 60 HyperX mini keyboard for competitive play Posted by Michelle Mannering on October 24, 2021. Want a keyboard that's perfect for competitive play, rigid, and takes up less space? Look no further than the HyperX Allow Origins mini keyboard. We got our hands on the Alloy Origins 60 to give you the rundown on this compact keyboard.

Small form factor

Like most mini keyboards, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is only 60% the size of a regular keyboard, hence the name. By removing the number pad, arrow keys, and navigation, you’re left with a small form factor keyboard designed for the hard-core players. This keyboard only gives gamers what they really need for gaming: the WASD keys, full sized space bar, shift, and enough letters to type out your password.

Small form factor keyboard that comes with some customisation right out of the box.

Of course, if you want to use the function keys, or media buttons, you can use the secondary key functions. This small keyboard is more suitable for gaming, as media professionals will probably miss the extra audio controls. If you’re a gamer and you have a day job, you might consider having more than one keyboard… I know I do!

This keyboard is also super rigid. It’s made from aircraft grade aluminium, meaning it’s a lot heavier than it looks. If you’re planning on taking this travelling, you better hope you have some room in your check-in luggage!

RGB, keys, and unique space bar

One thing I love about keyboards these days are the multiple ways users can customise them. From choosing the keystroke type, to different colours, various materials, and even funky key designs. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 gives players some personalisation.

The keyboard is only available in one keystroke type, the HyperX Red key linear keys. These keys are soft, clicky, and provide good feedback. The keys are double shot PBT keycaps, meaning you can switch them out with other PBT keys. You can purchase HyperX white keycaps to really make your keyboard unique. Keyboards come with a keycap puller making it super easy to switch out keys to your preferred colour.

Speaking of colours, users can customise their keyboard to any one of the 16.8 million colours. By using the HyperX NGENUITY software, you can set your RGB zones and styles. Choose single keys or light your whole keyboard.

Customise your keyboard with the HyperX NGENUITY software (Screenshot by TechAU).

One of the coolest things about this keyboard is the unique space bar design. It’s intricate and gives your setup something a little extra. You can choose to use this alternate swirl design, or the standard plain space bar. You’ll also have the choice of a special HyperX key which you can switch out for a key of your choice.

Alternative spacebar and HyperX key in the ESC position.

The HyperX Allow Origins 60 keyboard is compact and feels great to use. It comes with a separate USB-C cable which is great for keeping your setup neat and tidy. Don’t lose this USB-C cable though! Due to the shape of the plug, most standard USB-C cables won’t fit into the HyperX slot.

This keyboard gives you three different heights so you can choose the most comfortable setup for you. Overall, this is a great compact keyboard for competitive play.

Choose a keyboard height that suits your gaming style.

Price & Availability

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 can be used on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This keyboard won’t break the bank either. At A$179.00 (US$99.99) it’s rather accessible. If you want it cheaper, you might even snag a bargain for the upcoming Black Friday sales!

Avaialble at HyperX.