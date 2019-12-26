Review: Insta360 One X 360 camera

5.7K Resolution and 100fps

Without a doubt the headline feature for this gadget is the high resolution which is essential for 360. The ONE X features a massive 5.7K video (you can select lower, but why would you), which not only looks great, it can provide the flexibility to crop out content, particularly when exporting to 16:9, 1:1 resolutions for social media.

One of the recent feature additions in smartphones is the ability to capture video higher frame rates. That feature battle is also playing out in the 360 market. The Insta360 offers some of the highest at a mega 100fps, although you do have to drop to 3K to achieve that.

When filming with the camera, you have a choice between the following resolutions and frame rates.

5.7K 360 Video @ 30FPS

50 FPS mode @ 4K

100 FPS mode @ 3K

While video is certainly the main focus of this camera, you absolutely can capture 360 photos and they are 18 MP in quality.

FlowState Stabilization

Shooting anything handheld is a recipie for disaster, often producing shaking video to the point where the resulting footage is unwatchable. Thankfully Insta360 have implemented something called FlowState Stabilization to smooth out the human bumps as we walk and run, creating silky smooth footage.

Sure, its not as good as a full steadicam rig, but after seeing some of the footage coming out of the camera, it really is a technology that’s approaching GoPro’s Hypersmooth.

Being able to smooth out the footage means you can create content in so many more situations. I mounted the camera to a GoPro suction mount, inverted on the roof of my Model 3. For those familiar with the GoPro accessories, it’s a hard mount, designed to keep things stable, but inevitably, there’s a lot of movement. I was seriously impressed at the resulting footage and just how smooth it was. Insta360 even suggest mounting it on your dog, which has one of the highest ranges of natural movement, far greater than the hand/arms of humans.

Reviewing the @insta360 One X at the moment.. Tried it out in the @tesla #model3 thoughts on the result? pic.twitter.com/shpULd3tMr — techAU (@techAU) December 14, 2019

FreeCapture

Being able to capture the world in every direction certainly creates some interesting opportunities. While we often think of 360 content as handing over the director controls to the audience, there is an ability to edit your footage and focus the audience on what you think is important.

When editing, you can drop points throughout your clip in the editing interface. The camera will follow along, panning smoothly to wherever you want. It is important to remember that often people who use a camera like this, don’t have a bunch of friends (or camera people) to frame the shot perfecctly, often captures are done solo, which makes editing in post a great feature of the camera.

Slow Motion Shots

The ONE X can shoot 4K@50fps and 3K@100fps modes. 360 slow motion allows you to play back the best bits in slow-mo without missing a frame.

TimeShift (Speed Ramping + 360 Freedom)

TimeShift is a blend of FreeCapture, hyperlapse editing and slow-mo editing to give a speed ramping effect which is pretty wild. You get to control the speed for different parts of your clip. Slow it down to highlight high-speed action, or speed it up to skip through time (or the boring bits).

You now have total control over both time and perspective in your edit.

High-speed WiFi preview and transfers

Transferring files (often hundreds of GB in size) can be painful. Thanks to the ONE X’s use of modern WiFi standards, the transmission to your device is super-fast. You can get a real-time preview of your shots on your phone and then send over your footage in a snap. If you prefer, you can use a cable too – the ONE X’s includes transfer cables for both iOS and Android.

HDR Photo and Video + Versatile Shooting Modes

Insta360 are one of the first to implement HDR video. While its great to see the feature, it does have a fairly big limitation right now, that’s HDR video is designed to work with stationary shooting. This means putting the camera down to shoot a sunset will work great, putting it in your car where it’s got full sun coming in through the windows and shadows on the interior, doesn’t work so well. In addition you can turn on HDR to take photos with it.