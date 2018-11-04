While most of you are familiar with iRobot's Roomba product range, you may not be away of their range of Mopping home robots. The Bravava 380t for example, is a robot that you can put to work to clean your hard surfaces, like tile, hardwood, vinyl and laminate. While the company and the industry is the same, the technology is different and the way the robot navigates your home is very different, internal GPS.

The 380t comes with 2 microfibre cloths which attach to plastic base plates that connect to the robot with magnets, making it easy to remove and machine wash when they get dirty. Even in the cleanest of homes, dust is an issue, but as we go about living our lives as humans, we often spill, or drop things that need to be cleaned. Some spills need to be mopped and let's be honest, nobody enjoys that process, so why not let the robots do it?