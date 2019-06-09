Review: iSmartGate, open your Garage Door with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant

The iSmartGate PRO has an impressive list of features, a reflection of a maturing product, one that understands the wants and demands of modern connected home users.

Connected services

One of the biggest changes in this implementation of the product is the support for connected services. With Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and IFTTT integration, this product can be connected to the rest of your IoT ecosystem. The iSmartgate app is pretty polished, providing easy access to control your garage door, check on the garage events, the temperature is the what gives this system it’s smarts, turning your garage into an entry point of your smart home.

Video feed or static images

When you buy the iSmartgate PRO, it includes an IP camera that now integrates to the system, albeit with a separate app for setup. Once configured, you can add the direct camera video feed to the iSmartgate app and see if you’re garage door is open or closed. This is great if you remotely open the garage door for a courier to deliver goods securely into your garage, you can keep an eye on them.

If you’re simply trying to confirm if the door is open on not, you can leverage the Open/Closed status in the mobile app. To begin the app uses placeholder images, but I suggest you do what I did, which is capture images of your own garage in both open and closed states, adding a real personal flavour to the app.

Users

Naturally your home is used by your family, so naturally, you need to grant access to other family members. iSmartgate allows as many as 10 users for free which should be plenty for most households. If you have a need, say in business, to exceed that, you can purchase either a ‘100 users’ or Unlimited.

One of my favourite use cases for having a connected garage door is for deliveries. As we continue to grow comfortable with buying more online, many of those purchases are larger, like furniture or electronics like TVs etc. Having the ability to open the garage door to allow the courier to deliver it to your dry, secure garage is a great attribute of the device.

By now, many of us have connected doorbells. Personally, I use Ring to speak to couriers and now I can ask them to put the item in the garage. Some products are too expensive to leave on the doorstep and too big to fit in the mailbox, but thankfully the garage is now a possibility.

After briefing the courier what is about to happen, I simply switch apps on the phone and open the garage door. It’s now that the camera feed is perfect, allowing you to monitor the unknown person you’ve just let into your garage. It’s a scary concept initially, but the camera feed helps alleviate that anxiety. After doing it a couple of times and seeing the system work, you understand how powerful this connected world we live in, really can be.