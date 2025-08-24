REVIEW: Kogan Atlas 14.1″ what’s it like to use an entry-level laptop in 2025?

My computer demands are fairly intense, as someone who creates content, so the majority of the PCs I interact with are well equipped. I appreciate that not everyone has those same needs or budgets to support the latest hardware. Thankfully there are lots of options to select from, some of which are really affordable.

One example is the Kogan Atlas 14.1″ Intel N100 USB-C Laptop. Positioned as a budget-friendly device, it’s aimed at users seeking a simple, portable machine for basic computing needs.

When you consider this is less than the cost of many other tech products in our lives, its an approachable price for a 14″ laptop. Also impressive is that it comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, while most other entry-level devices ship with the more limited Windows 11 Home.

Going cheaper also used ot mean carrying around a brick, but the laptop is still light weight. Sure, it’s thicker than an a premium ultrabook, but for the price, it’s impressively portable. This makes it great for those who need to move around, students who want to get homework done, travellers who need to be productive on trips, or even as a portable YouTube or Netflix machine, it’s cheaper than many tablets.

While it’s clear this isn’t a powerhouse, and expectations should be set accordingly let’s dive into what you get at this end of the market.

Design

The Kogan Atlas sports a sleek black chassis that’s slim and lightweight, making it easy to slip into a backpack or carry around all day. At just 14.1 inches, the display offers a compact form factor that’s ideal for travel or small workspaces, and the inclusion of multiple ports including like 2x USB-C, 2x USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port and a HDMI port, adding expandability, often without the need for an external dock.

One compromise you need to accept is that the chassis is made of plastic, rather than the premium metal finishes seen in higher-priced options. This means it’ll be a little more exposed to damage from drops and bumps, so you will want to look after it.

The build quality is solid for the price, with a durable body. Integrated stereo speakers are ok, not amazing, but I suspect cheap earbuds or headphones will regularly be used with it, so this is really not an issue.

The included 2.0MP webcam is quite decent, while it lacks the colour depth and low-light performance of the best webcams, but again, it gets the job done. The webcam is positioned above the screen as normal and your friends, teacher, doctor or colleagues will be able to have straightforward video calls with you.

One aspect of the design that I was surprised by was the lack of any branding on the exterior of the laptop. Those sitting across from you at the coffee shop will see a flat, matt black rectangle and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a laptop lid without a logo before.

Don’t expect any RGB lighting, and sadly we also don’t have a backlit keyboard. As someone who can touch type this wasn’t a problem for me as I don’t look at the keys anyway, but when I sat my daughter in front of it, it was something that would be a nice inclusion.

Performance

Powered by the Intel N100 processor with a max speed of 3.4GHz and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, the Kogan Atlas handles basic tasks like web browsing, document editing, and streaming media. It is clear that everything you do just takes a moment or two longer. Is it a major issue that app launching isn’t instant? Not really, but if you can from a device where that is the case, you’ll notice this a lot.

For those who don’t have any option, due to budget, this is passable, it can get the job done, its just an exercise in patience.

One are that is really impressive is the start-up times, made better thanks to a 128GB SSD. Historically spinning disks were thrown in on budget options, so it’s great to see the faster flash storage leveraged here and frankly without it, it’d be a very different machine.

In testing different scenarios, the laptop worked well for basic tasks like creating and editing office documents, writing blog posts, using social media, drafting emails, browsing the web for online shopping, and even casual video playback, thanks to the Intel HD Graphics 750.

When it comes to multi-tasking, that was challenged with only 4GB RAM and the OS consuming it’s fair share. Heavier multitasking, such as running multiple tabs in Chrome alongside apps like Microsoft Office, can lead to noticeable slowdowns or lag.

The battery life in most mid-to-high end laptops will easily get you through a work day, however this is another area you’ll need to compromise to hit this price tag. The battery life tops out somewhere between 3-4 hours under normal use, which is ok for most casual sessions, but those trying to get it to last through a school or work day, will need to find power.

There are other competitors like Chromebooks that often exceed six hours, so the size of the battery could be considered in future editions, as I think many would be prepared to pay another $30-50 for a couple more hrs of battery life.

Overall, it’s reliable for entry-level needs but won’t satisfy users demanding more intensive workloads.

Features

For a laptop in its price bracket, the Kogan Atlas punches well above its weight with a feature set designed for modern convenience.

It moves beyond the bare essentials to offer premium inclusions typically reserved for more expensive models. From its operating system to its versatile connectivity, these features work together to deliver great value for everyday users.

Windows 11 Pro

Shipping with the Pro version of Windows 11 adds significant value. It includes features not found in the standard Home edition, such as BitLocker encryption for enhanced security and the ability to use Remote Desktop, making it a viable option for small business users.

Intel Processor N100

A modern, power-efficient quad-core processor that provides a smooth experience for everyday computing tasks while ensuring decent battery life.

USB-C connectivity

The inclusion of a USB-C port that supports both Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode is a game-changer. This allows you to charge the laptop and connect to an external monitor with a single cable, a feature usually reserved for more expensive devices.

M.2 SSD expansion slot

Perhaps the most important feature for longevity, this allows users to easily install a fast M.2 NVMe SSD. This simple upgrade can dramatically improve boot times, application loading, and overall system responsiveness, transforming the feel of the machine.

Lightweight and portable

At only 1.25kg, this laptop is designed to be carried around, making it a great choice for students or professionals who are constantly on the move.

Issues and opportunities

While the Kogan Atlas excels in affordability, its compromises are clear. The 4GB RAM can feel limiting, leading to occasional stuttering during multitasking. Sure, a restart helps, but it is pushing the boundaries of what Windows 11 really needs to function effectively.

The display resolution is lower than many users are accustomed to, though this is a typical trade-off required to hit such a low price point. Another major omission is a touchscreen, which won’t be a must-have for everyone, but for young users, who this would really appeal to, expect touch on all devices, its a significant drawback. I suspect many users would happily absorb an additional $100 price increase for it and hopefully an upgrade to 1080p resolution.

While the laptop supports charging via USB-C, it ships with a proprietary barrel plug charger. This is a missed opportunity for convenience, as it forces you to carry a specific charger rather than using the numerous USB-C adapters many people already own. Forget it while travelling, and you’ll be out of luck.

Price and availability

The Kogan Atlas 14.1″ Intel N100 USB-C Laptop is available now in Australia, with pricing starting at A$699.99 on the official Kogan website, but members can snag it for just A$319. If you’re not currently a member of Kogan First, you can sign up and try it for free for the first 14 days, after which it costs A$129 annually if you don’t cancel. This also includes free shipping.

A similar spec laptop (Intel CeleronN4020 processor) costs A$399.99 (or A$269 with Kogan First Membership). Alternatively you could consider a 15.6″ version for A$349 (A$339 Member’s price).

Overall

In summary, the Kogan Atlas offers decent value for money as an entry-level laptop, particularly for budget-conscious users needing a portable device for basic tasks like web surfing and office work. It’s worth buying if you’re a student, casual user, or someone seeking a secondary machine without spending big, as the low price point undercuts many competitors while including Windows 11 Pro.

However, power users or those requiring a higher-resolution screen and longer battery life might look elsewhere, as the compromises in its display, RAM, and lack of a touchscreen are reflective of its affordable positioning.