Review: Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Edition

There’s been a lot of thought put into the design of this scooter. Built on the framework of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, the design of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition offers a very different look, and if you’re into F1, you’ll recognise the famous grey, black and green colour scheme.

The regular version is a matte grey finish, with a red accent around the front wheel. After seeing the Mercedes version in person, I definitely prefer it, I think it looks far more premium than the base model, but that Mercedes logo does come at a pretty big premium, when functionality-wise, they offer the same experience.

Size

Most scooters I’d come across were kids scooters, so when I unboxed this one, I was a little taken back by the scale of it. This is definitely no kids toy. The official specs list the rider age as 16 year olds and up (or 12 and older with adult supervision), this has no problem accommodating a fully grown adult. I’m 6’3′ and felt very comfortable riding this, with great proximity to the handlebars.

Unfolded the scooter is 1.13m long and 1.18m high. With that scale, it has a real weight to it, tipping the scales at 14.2kg, however it does support a max load of up to 100kg. If you’re borderline to that, it is important to remember to include the weight of a backpack (with laptop and accessories) in your weight calculations if you plan on commuting with it.

Interface

To kick things off, you’ll need to power on the scooter with the power button, located at the base of the control interface, this also plays the role of other tasks like mode selection and turning the headlight on and off.

The display also show your current state of charge and current speed. After riding in a variety of lighting conditions, I find it really easy to read, so they’ve definitely done a nice job with this display.

Accelerator

After an initial push to get the scooter rolling, your speed is controlled by a very simple accelerator, controlled by your thumb. This provides granular control over how fast you go, allowing you to modulate it easily to adapt to the changing circumstances around you. Imagine you’re travelling along a path and approach an oncoming family of bike riders, you can ease off the acceleration until they pass.

After holding the accelerator for a while, you’re likely to want to maintain that speed for a period of time and holding it could become annoying. Thankfully this electric scooter has cruise control. This works so well, just connect to the scooter using the Xiamoi Home mobile app via Bluetooth and enable the Cruise Control option. Then after holding the accelerator down for 5 seconds, you’ll hear a beep to let you know you can release the accelerator.

If at any time you need to slow down, you can press the accelerator or brake to disable cruise. For those travelling multiple km per day, this is an excellent inclusion.

Brakes

When it comes to stopping, there’s a very familiar brake which you can apply with your left hand. This works very similar to what you’re used to on bikes, but this has some serious stopping power.

Not only does the scooter feature a generous disc brake, it also has E-ABS, meaning when you need to stop fast, applying the brakes won’t lock the rear wheel and potentially become unstable beneath you. Like in your road car, ABS monitors the traction and ensures the brake application is regulated to minimise stopping distance.

As with all good electric vehicles, this scooter also features regenerative braking. You can select from 3 levels of severity in the mobile app, but like the single-pedal driving in electric cars, this feature could mean you virtually never have to use the brake. When you get out of the accelerator, the scooter will slow using regen braking and send that kinetic energy back to the battery, enabling longer ride times.

Deck

When you step on the scooter, everyone is likely to have a slightly different stance and there’s no wrong way. Personally I arrived at a comfortable position by placing the lead foot at the front of the deck and my rear foot positioned at sideways. I feel this stance, combined with some flexibility in your knees, provides a great foundation to be stable regardless of your riding surface.

The deck is a great size, accommodating my size 13 shoes, but it’s not wide enough to have both of your facing forward, side-by-side. The deck itself is finished with a ruberrised surface, complete with subtle grip studs to ensure you won’t slip, even if you happen to have wet shoes. It’s design attributes like this that really show the designers thought through how people will use this device.

Lights

Most scootering is likely done during daylight hours, but there were definitely times I found myself riding on sunset, which turned into nightfall by the time I returned home. To service this night time riding, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 features a reflector at on the front, and on either side of the rear wheel. This will reflect light in the event a car light is shining on it, ensuring you’re able to be seen in the dark.

To ensure you can see your way through the streets, there’s also a headlight built into the front of the frame. This can be enabled or disabled by simply pressing the power button. This creates a very generous light field in front of the scooter, ensuring you can see the upcoming terrain and at top speed this is really important, because it can come quickly at you.

There’s also a rear light that blinks when you’re on the brakes, or can be set to always be on through the mobile app.

Foldable

On the handlebars you’ll find a bell to get the attention of others, but this bell is designed to do dual-duties. When you need to transport the scooter, simply unclip the 2-step clip at the bottom of the handlebars and rotate it down. You’ll find the arm of the bell used to ring it, connects to a latch on the top of the rear wheel guard.

Once folded and clipped in place you can now use the front stem as a handle to carry the scooter. At 13kg+ I don’t expect you’re going to be carrying this far, but could get you off the train and up some stairs, before unfolding and rolling away.

This folding and clip mechanism could have easily been an ugly extra hanging from the handlebars, but designing it into the bell, that needs to be there anyway, is just a really smart design attribute that’s incredibly functional.

Kickstand

The final design element I want to mention is the stand. This little kickstand is strong and robust, supporting the scooter to stand up while charging, or just waiting for your next ride. If you own a nicely designed product like this, you’ll want to stand it up, rather than lean it up against a wall and having the potential of it falling and getting scratched.