Review: Next Level Racing F-GT Lite Racing Sim

There’s a lot new here, like really knew, namely the concept of being able to adjust the sim quick and easily, without any tools. This makes a serious difference to the number of times you’d be willing to make the change between the GT or upright position and the Formula position, the more reclined, closer to the ground position.

Adjustment Hubs

The new Next Level Racing Hubs took over 2 years of engineering to master. Tested to withstand withstand up to 150kg of force, these hubs are unlike any other joint I’ve seen. The Next Level Racing Hubs allows for different angles in both the seat and back angles, enabling a wide variety of positions to get you in the most comfortable racing position.

Switching between Formula to GT literally takes less than 2 minutes, much faster than even the F-GT model that was fast at around 5-6 minutes.

Formula and GT Racing Position

I’ve raced comfortably in both the GT and Formula racing positions with games like F1 2019, Assetto Corsa Competizione and Grid 2019. Having the ability to rapidly transition between these styles of racing really is great, meaning you can achieve a greater level of immersion when you’re physically positioned to match the racing category on screen.

While it’s definitely possible to race a Formula 1 race in the GT position, the whole goal of investing in a simulator is to trick your brain into believing you’re there, in the car, on the race track and fighting for position. Being seated correctly is a huge part of that. If you want the ultimately in immersion, adding VR like the Rift or Vive is always an option.

Storage

When it comes time that your significant other wants the living room back, you’ll need to put the simulator away. Moving your sim into the spare room, or cupboard is normally a massive headache and the teardown can take ages.

Thankfully Next Level Racing designed the F-GT Lite with all types of use cases in mind. This means those without the luxury of space for a permanent setup, will really appreciate the ability to fold up the sim for easy storage. The key difference to most here, is that you can even fold this up, with electronics (wheel and pedals) still attached. This allows the F-GT Lite to be a quick setup when you have a spare night, or weekend to race.

Step in, step out

Getting into the F-GT Lite is really made simple thanks to a unique hinge and clip system. Just unclip the locking mechanism on the right, then rotate the entire wheel out of the way. This makes for a super simple, super fast, step in and step out experience. After using a number of simulators over the years, they’re definitely not the easiest thing to get in and out of, so this is really appreciated.

This simply design aspect makes it simple to get up for a drink, bathroom break or to grab a snack. Again this is one of those decisions that really feels like the designers were thinking seriously about how the end users would use this simulator.