REVIEW: OPPO Find X8 Pro Long Term: 1 Year Of Reliable Photos and Video

I have used an OPPO Find X8 Pro for over a year as my main photography phone. It has also recorded a lot of the video for my YouTube channel, Electrifying Everything. In that time it has performed almost flawlessly.

Nature’s Window – Kalbarri National Park, WA

The phone is now two years old, which makes this a good point to look back. Flagship phones often look great in launch week and then show their flaws later. This one has not.

Battery life that keeps up with a shoot day

Battery life has been long, even on days when I record a lot of video and photos. That means I rarely have to think about where the next charge is coming from.

For context, OPPO fits a 5910mAh silicon carbon battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. OPPO’s own lab testing claims up to 7.2 hours of continuous Dolby Vision recording at 1080p and 30fps. Real results will vary with how you shoot.

Image quality for photos and video

Image quality has been great for both photos and video. The phone carries four 50MP cameras co developed with Hasselblad, including two periscope telephoto lenses at 3x and 6x. OPPO says the zoom range runs from 0.6x to 120x, with AI processing doing the work at the far end.

For video, the phone can record 4K at 60fps in Dolby Vision from all of its cameras, including the front camera. That is a useful feature for a creator who switches between lenses during an interview or a product shot.

Capes Raptor Centre – Margaret River, WA

The one small annoyance

My wireless Bluetooth mic set does not pair with the phone automatically. Because of that, the phone records using its inbuilt mics rather than the mics on the set. It is a small annoyance and not a reason to avoid the phone.

The phone does have a four mic array of its own. For quick clips that may be all you need. If you rely on a wireless set for clean interview audio, make sure you get one with a USB-C receiver that plugs into the phone charge port.

Software support still has years to run

The Find X8 Pro launched with Android 15 and ColorOS 15. In its Australian launch announcement, OPPO said the phone would receive six years of security updates. I understand OPPO Australia also committed to five years of Android OS updates at launch.

Two years in, that leaves about four years of security updates and about three years of OS updates. For a phone that still feels fast and runs well, that is a long runway.

Key specs

Feature OPPO Find X8 Pro Display 6.78 inch, 120Hz ProXDR, 4500 nits peak brightness Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Main camera 50MP, 1/1.4 inch sensor, f/1.6, OIS Ultra wide camera 50MP, 1/2.75 inch sensor, f/2.0 Periscope cameras 50MP 3x (73mm) and 50MP 6x (135mm), both with OIS Video 4K 60fps Dolby Vision from all cameras Battery 5910mAh silicon carbon Charging 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless Durability IP68 and IP69 rated Weight 215g Software at launch Android 15, ColorOS 15 Security updates Six years, as stated by OPPO at launch

Pinnacles Desert – Nambung National Park, WA

Is a second hand Find X8 Pro worth buying?

If you are short of budget to buy a new smartphone and you can find a second hand one in good condition, I reckon it is worth considering. After more than a year of heavy use, mine has not let me down. The remaining software support means it should stay secure and current for years.

OPPO has since released newer Find X models, including the Find X9 and Find X10 series a few days ago.

That does not change how well the X8 Pro performs today. When you inspect a used phone, check whether it is genuine Australian stock (not a grey import), not SIM locked because it’s stolen, the screen, the camera glass and the battery condition before you pay.

For more information, head to the OPPO Find X8 Pro page and the OPPO Australia launch announcement.