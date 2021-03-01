Review: Poly Eagleeye Mini webcam

The design of the Eagleeye webcam is fairly straight forward, it has the camera’s lens system, housed in a silver shroud, connected to a black body that is made up of two parts, on a hinge. This hinge allows some adjustment, but it’s what the webcam plugs into that’s the real trick to this design.

When Poly designed this, they knew it would be used in a wide variety of setups, so made a real effort to accommodate as many of those positions as possible. The most natural is resting on top of your monitor, but thanks to an almost snake-like mount, this webcam can clip to the bottom of your monitor. Perhaps even more unique is the inclusion of a tripod mount in the bottom of that clip. This enables you to connect the webcam onto a tripod (there’s plenty of mini, desk-scale tripods available) and essentially position this camera wherever you like.

This design flexibility is often lacking in devices in this price point and is really appreciated. Given COVID, many of us are working in, or between a number of different working environments. The ability to mount the webcam on either the top of my monitor, or on the top of my laptop, means setting up for video conferencing on Microsoft Teams is easy in almost any setup. I also have a standing desk where the inbuilt laptop is too low, something resolved by adding this webcam and it’s adjustability.

While there a subtle LED status light on top of the webcam, there’s nothing offensive or dramatic about the design, its clear that most of the effort went into well designed functionality and that’s the best design attribute you could hope for.