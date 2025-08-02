More
    REVIEW: Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT. The purr-fect upgrade

    Michelle Duke
    Michelle Duke

    Razer’s iconic kitty-eared headset just got a serious glow-up. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT brings all the flair and functionality you’d expect, with some very welcome upgrades that make it a must-have for gamers, streamers, and anyone who wants to add a bit of RGB magic to their setup.

    Or if you’re like me, just add some extra flair to your daily Zoom calls.

    Comfort that lasts all day

    The first thing I noticed? It’s way more comfortable than the original Razer Kraken Kitty BT. The earcups are wider, softer, and designed to fit snugly without that dreaded clamp feeling over long sessions. It doesn’t press down on my head, and I feel like I could wear them for hours.

    Whether I’m in a gaming marathon, live streaming, or on back-to-back calls, they feel light, breathable, and easy to wear for hours.

    Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headphones (right), Vs. Razer Kraken Kitty V1 BT headphones (left).
    There’s a big difference in shape between the V1 (left) and V2 Kraken Kitty headphones. (Photo: TechAU).

    RGB lighting that rocks

    Yes, the adorable ears are back, and yes, they still light up like a dream. You get full RGB control through Razer Synapse, with tonnes of colours and effects to choose from. The only downside? You’ll need the app to control them, as you can’t save presets directly to the device. But once you’ve dialed in your vibe, it’s totally worth it.

    Razer Synapse can even help you control the power settings, saving you even more battery. Using the RGB lights consistently will drain your battery life, taking the total run time from 60 hours to 30 hours. Now I just need to remember to keep mine charged.

    Razer Synapse screenshot showing lighting controls, lighting options, effects, brightness, switch on or off.
    Use Razer Synapse to change all your power and lighting settings. (Screenshot: TechAU)

    Simple, seamless Bluetooth

    Bluetooth connectivity is smooth and intuitive. Just hold the button while powering on to enter pairing mode. From there you can easily connect to your preferred device: computer, mobile, console. No fuss, no weird delay, and the headset even talks to you, literally. From “Power On” to “Bluetooth Connected,” those little voice prompts make it feel smart and responsive.

    Out of the box showing the headphones, manual, stickers, and charging cable.
    Everything on the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headphones is simplistic. Out of the box, you only have to worry about the headphones and a charging cable. (Photo: TechAU).

    Surround sound and solid mic

    One of the Razer Kraken Kitty BT V2’s major upgrades is the sound. The headset supports 7.1 surround sound, making it ideal for both casual play and competitive gaming. The built-in mic is decent for Bluetooth use, picking up voice clearly enough for quick chats or mobile streaming. You’re not just getting looks here, the sound is crisp, punchy, and immersive.

    Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headphones with blue lighting.
    The headphones have great sound both for speakers and microphone. (Photo: TechAU).

    Price and Availability

    The Kitty Kraken is available in Black, Mercury (White), or Quartz (Pink). You can grab yours for A$189.95 today from Razer directly.

    Overall

    The Kraken Kitty V2 BT is an easy recommendation for anyone who wants style, sound, and simplicity.

    With improved comfort, vibrant RGB flair, and smooth Bluetooth pairing, it’s a worthy successor to the OG wireless Kitty. Just be ready to install Synapse to get the most out of your lighting setup.

    My only regret? I didn’t get the pink headset.

    Michelle Duke
    Michelle Dukehttps://mishmanners.info
    Mish is the Hackathon Queen, having participated in more than 100 events. Between being a Developer and Twitch streamer, Mish also finds time to pursue her keen interest in driving entrepreneurial culture in Melbourne's Melbourne’s esports industry and has founded several tech companies.

