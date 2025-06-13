REVIEW: Roborock Saros Z70 Robot vacuum and mop with mechanical arm that picks up socks (sometimes).

It’s 2025, you can spend your time much better than cleaning your floors. We now have access to amazing robots that are ready and waiting to help. The home cleaning robot industry is fiercely competitive, with each new flagship model promising to be better than last year. To appeal to new and upgrading owners, the feature list grows and this year was particularly interesting on that front.

Roborock is one of the main players in the robot vacuum industry and it’s clear their investments in research, development and engineering is keeping them on the forefront of what’s possible with consumer robotics.

Their new flagship, the Saros Z70 robot that takes a significant leap forward, offering functionality we’ve never seen before.

The past few years robots got a little smarter, doing a better job of avoiding obstacles that would leave you playing a game of where did the robot get stuck today when you arrive home. Thankfully innovation has returned in the form of a robotic arm.

We first seen the announcement of this technology in January at CES, but now I’ve had the chance to get hands on and try it out and it’s time for a full review.

Design

Unboxing a new device always feels like Christmas, especially one that’s about to help remove a chore from your list of duties around the home. Having removed the dock from the box and set it up, a few things were immediately obvious.

I happened to have a couple other robot vacuum’s for comparison and the Z70 chassis is quite different. Firstly it’s in between heights of the EcoVacs and Dreame stations. Clearly every manufacturer will make a different choice about the dust and water capacity of the dock, and this ultimately correlates to how many times the robot can clean before you need to spring into action.

The next thing I noticed was the gloss finish on the front of the Roborock and I have to say, this looks fantastic, it really does make the product look higher end, despite others using gold trim to achieve that look, this works much better.

One aspect of the design I really enjoy is the exposed handles to the water and waste bins. Unlike every other robot vacuum dock I’ve used, there’s no clumsy lid to open first, to access the handles. At the end of each week, it makes the task of emptying the dirty water and refilling the fresh water super simple.

The design of the product can be really important to people, if it’s going to be on display to your visitors. If you’ve tucked the robot away in a nook in the laundry where it’s not seen, then design will be a lot less important to you than functionality, features and price.

The Roborock Saros Z70 still uses a familiar circular shape, but there’s no lidar puck on top, instead the Z70 integrates all it’s sensors into the body of the vacuum. Underneath the format looks fairly familiar, wheels, rotating brush to sweep dust and dirt into the roller, a couple of mop pads that can rotate out to reach corners.

What’s brand new is the new semi-transparent rectangle on top of the robot. This hides this year’s largest feature, the articulated robot arm that can pickup small objects.. including socks, clothes, paper (balls), shoes, slippers and Roborock says more items are on the way. The arm needs to be first enabled, and the idea is that it removes items in the path of the cleaning route.

Performance

After spending a few weeks with the Roborock Saros Z70, I’m happy to report that living with it is a great experience. The apps provides a great experience for all the regular robot functions. From mapping your home, to scheduling regular cleans, the experiences is a great one.

There are times where the cleaning path looks a little obvious, not the most logical, but when I get home and the house is clean, I don’t care how you do it. I love that there’s plenty of cleaning options that reflect how the real world plays out.

When you enter the app and select the device, of course you can do a full clean, or select a zone or even a room of your house, but it’s options like ‘clean after meals’ that delivers real value. This automatically selects the Kitchen and Dining Room to clean and the cool piece is, I didn’t have to tell it where our dining table was, it understood this, through it’s AI smarts that recognises and places furniture on the map.

If you have kids, you’ll appreciate that being able to cleanup with a couple of taps is a feature worth it’s weight in gold. You can also add custom items too, so if you need the butler’s pantry and kitchen cleaned instead, you can build a macro button to do this.

The reason you’ll find dirty water and dust in the dust bin, along with clean floors, is thanks to the vacuuming and mopping combination that includes an industry-leading 10,000Pa of suction force. The Z70 has no trouble lifting dust, debris, and embedded pet hair from both hard floors and deep within carpets. On tiled and wooden surfaces, it’s a quiet achiever, while on rugs and carpets, you can hear the suction intelligently ramp up as it detects the surface change.

The roller does a good job at resisting hair tangles, although it doesn’t feature the blades found in other brands that actually cuts the hair to avoid tangles and damage to the roller. I would like to see that added in a future release, or an optional upgrade.

When it comes to mopping, you have lots of control over how much water is being used, on tiles, you probably don’t mind, but when you have timber floors, you don’t want too much water sitting on the plank or it could warp.

This isn’t just a damp cloth being dragged along, the mop actively scrubs the floor at 4,000 times per minute, effectively dealing with dried-on spills and grime, leaving a satisfying sheen in its wake. When it detects carpet, the entire mop module lifts a full 20mm, ensuring your rugs stay perfectly dry.

Now for the flagship feature.. the OmniGrip robot arm.

This feels like a bit of magic when you first see the cover open and the arm extend to pickup a sock, it’s an amazing experience. It really makes you appreciate the amount of effort that went into designing and programming that mechanism. It has lot of moving parts and isn’t particularly fast, but again if it works, that won’t matter to you.

Personally I’m not someone who leaves socks all over the house, so I never felt like this was a feature I needed, but many homes will. If you have children, you will understand that no amount of asking them to pickup items when they’re finished with them, will leave you with clean floors.

What I will say is that when the robot arm works, it’s amazing, easily one of the coolest pieces of tech this year. When it doesn’t work, you’ll wonder if you just overpaid for a robot with an feature in beta.

For me it seems very hit and miss, the most confusing being when the robot successfully identifies an item it can pick up (under 300 grams), it extends the arm, grabs it, lifts it up, only to put it down instead of delivering it to the nominated cleaning zone. It’s also not clear through a mobile notification in the app as to what went wrong there.

I do like that it can use the RGB camera and 3D structured light to identifies and navigates around obstacles like shoes, cables, and toys with remarkable accuracy, meaning you generally can skip on the tidy up before you clean.

Overall, I’ve been very impressed with the cleaning performance of the Z70. Below is a video showing an artificial test I setup featuring 3 socks in a confined space (between the wall and dining table). All 3 socks were identified correctly, however attempts to move them was only successful 1/3 times.

Features

FlexiArm Design & Edge Mopping System

A robotic arm extends the side brush to reach deep into corners and along the edges of walls and furniture, capturing dirt that round robots typically miss. A separate mechanism pushes the side of the mop pad outwards to clean right up to the baseboards.

RockDock

This all-in-one docking station automates every maintenance task. It empties the robot’s dustbin, washes the mop pads with hot water, dries them with heated air to prevent mildew, refills the robot’s water tank, and even dispenses cleaning solution automatically.

10,000Pa HyperForce Suction

An industry-leading suction power that provides deep cleaning on all surfaces, particularly effective for pulling embedded dust and pet hair from carpets and rugs.

VibraRise 2.0 Sonic Mopping System

The mop vibrates at high frequency (4000 times/min) to actively scrub floors rather than just wipe them. The entire mop module lifts by 20mm when a carpet is detected, preventing cross-contamination.

Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition

Using an RGB camera and 3D structured light, the robot can identify and intelligently avoid over 70 different types of obstacles, including pet waste, shoes, cables, and toys.

Built-in Intelligent Voice Assistant

Allows you to start, stop, and change cleaning settings with simple voice commands directly to the robot, without needing a third-party smart speaker. You can say “Hello Rocky” to initiate commands.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Roborock Saros Z70 is a phenomenal piece of engineering, it’s not without its areas for improvement.

One of my early reflections on the product was the decision to opt for a white power cord, despite so much effort being put into the design, this feels like an oversight. A black cord would match the body and having reviewed a number of other robots, they all use black cables.

The reliance on proprietary dust bags is another minor inconvenience. While they are effective and hygienic, they create an ongoing running cost and reliance on a single supplier. To be honest, I just empty the bag, and re-use it, it’s clumsy and easily be an area that gets addressed in the next model.

Moving to a bagless system within the dock, similar to some stick vacuum charging stands, could be a more sustainable and cost-effective solution for future models.

Finally, while the obstacle avoidance is excellent, the RGB camera’s performance can be slightly diminished in very low-light conditions, although I’m not sure how many people try and run these at night time, so probably not a major issue.

Price and Availability

The Roborock Saros Z70 is a premium flagship product and is priced accordingly. It is available now in Australia from a number of leading electronics retailers.

Roborock Official Website: Available for A$3,999 .

Available for . JB Hi-Fi has it available for A$3,795 .

has it available for . Harvey Norman: Also available for A$3,794 (Bonus $200 gift card).

Also available for (Bonus $200 gift card). Good Guys : has it available for A$3,799 .

: has it available for . Bing Lee: You can find it here for A$3,999.

Prices are generally consistent across retailers, but it’s always worth checking for seasonal sales or bundle deals.

Overall

The Roborock Saros Z70 is, without a doubt, one of the most advanced and effective robot vacuum and mops on the market today. It successfully addresses the biggest historical weakness of robot cleaners: edge and corner cleaning.

The combination of its clever FlexiArm Design and the comprehensive automation of the RockDock Ultra makes it a truly set-and-forget cleaning solution.

Is it worth the steep price tag? For the right person, absolutely. This device is for the tech enthusiast, the busy professional, or any household that values time and pristine floors above all else.

It’s for those who want the best-of-the-best and are willing to pay for the convenience of near-total automation.

While the footprint of the dock is large and the cost is significant, the performance, intelligence, and the sheer amount of manual labour it saves make the Roborock Saros Z70 a benchmark for the industry and a worthy investment for a truly clean home.