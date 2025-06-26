REVIEW: Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD is here to speed up your productivity

The world of high-speed storage has a new contender, and it comes in the form of the Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD. This isn’t just another incremental update, it’s a sizable leap forward in performance, thanks to its PCIe 5.0 interface.

For professionals, content creators, and hardcore gamers who demand the absolute best, the 9100 Pro promises speeds that were the stuff of dreams. Now, it’s a reality, with impressively fast performance.

Samsung has long been a dominant force in the SSD market, with its ‘Pro’ series consistently delivering quality products in the storage space. The 9100 Pro continues this trend, leveraging the massive bandwidth available on a motherboard that supports PCIe 5.0 to deliver sequential read and write speeds that are close to double that of its predecessor, the already impressive 990 Pro.

Raw speed isn’t the only story here. Samsung has also focused on power efficiency and thermal control, crucial elements when dealing with this level of performance. I’ve had the chance to put this powerhouse through its paces, and it’s safe to say that the future of storage is incredibly fast.

Design

The design of the Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD is a familiar one for anyone who has handled an M.2 drive. It adheres to the standard 2280 form factor, ensuring compatibility with most modern motherboards that feature a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot.

When you’re pushing this much performance, heat is not your friend and counter that, Samsung has provided an embedded heat sync on the drive. I appreciate the restraint in terms of design, given that most will never see the drive, there’s no need to spend extra on superfluous decorations. The black aesthetic lets you know the drive exists for 1 purpose.. to perform.

The logo on the front is minimal and if anything, I’d suggest they go further on the minimal branding.. I’d remove the words ‘solid state drive’, that’s obvious for all to see.

Performance

This is where the Samsung 9100 Pro truly shines and sets itself apart from the competition.

With a rated sequential read speed of up to 14,700 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 13,400 MB/s for the 2TB model, I was keen to see those numbers in real-world use, however the drive is faster than my motherboard.

While my Asus Prime motherboard offers a PCIe 5.0 slot, the M.2 slots only support PCIe 4.0. This means the drive’s performance was unfortunately bottlenecked. Despite that, I still seen some seriously impressive results at more than 7,057MB/s sequential reads and almost the same for writes.

Having storage that offers fast performance translates to lightning-fast boot times, near-instantaneous application loading, and dramatically reduced file transfer times, especially for large media files.

For those of us who record video on drones, GoPros and phones, means you’ll have a workflow that regularly involves the large file sizes associated with expanding quality. Resolutions in video are quickly moving past 4K to 6K or even 8K and as the pixel counts and frame rates grow, so do the transfer times which delay the editing process. Thankfully the 9100 Pro can is up to the task and can significantly streamline workflows.

The random read and write performance is also exceptional, which is a key factor in the overall responsiveness of the system and in gaming performance.

Features

PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Interface

This is the headline feature, enabling the 9100 Pro to reach speeds that are up to double that of the previous generation PCIe 4.0 drives.

Samsung V-NAND TLC Memory

Utilises Samsung’s latest V-NAND technology for a combination of high performance and endurance.

Samsung In-house Controller

A new, powerful controller designed to manage the immense speeds and data throughput of the PCIe 5.0 interface while maintaining stability and efficiency.

Samsung 2GB Low Power DDR4X SDRAM Cache

A generous DRAM cache helps to ensure smooth and consistent performance, especially during intensive read and write operations.

Samsung Magician Software

This suite of tools allows you to monitor the health of your drive, optimise performance, and receive firmware updates, ensuring your SSD is always running at its best.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Samsung 9100 Pro is an incredible piece of technology, it’s not without its challenges. The most significant hurdle for many will be the need for a compatible system. To unlock the full potential of this SSD, you’ll need a motherboard and CPU that support PCIe 5.0. For many, this will mean a complete platform upgrade, which is a considerable investment.

As mentioned, many motherboards now come with substantial M.2 heatsinks. In future iterations, offering a model with a removable heatsink would be a good option for those with motherboard cooling.

Price and Availability

The Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD is at the cutting edge of storage technology, and its price reflects that. It is a premium product aimed at those who need the absolute best performance. As of mid-2025, the 9100 Pro is becoming available at major Australian tech retailers.

PC Case Gear: The Samsung 9100 PRO NVMe PCIe 5.0 SSD 2TB is listed for A$419.00.

JW Computers: The Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD is available for around A$439.00.

Overall

The Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD is, without a doubt, one of the fastest consumer drives on the market.

It offers a stunning performance that will be a game-changer for professionals and enthusiasts with workflows that can leverage its incredible speed. If you are a content creator, data scientist, or a gamer who wants the absolute best and has a system that can support it, the 9100 Pro is a fantastic, if expensive, choice.

However, for the average user or gamer, the real-world benefits over a top-tier PCIe 4.0 drive like the Samsung 990 Pro might not justify the current price premium and the potential need for a system upgrade. The value for money proposition is, therefore, very dependent on your specific needs.

If your work involves moving massive files regularly, the time saved could easily justify the cost. For most others, it’s a tantalising glimpse into the future of storage, and as the technology matures and prices come down, it will undoubtedly become the new standard.

The Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD is a great piece of engineering that should have Samsung on your short list if you’re in the market for new storage.