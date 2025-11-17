REVIEW: Segway Max G3 electric scooter, a powerhouse commuter with a luxury feel

I’ve been riding electric scooters for years, and in that time, I’ve seen the technology iterations and innovations really drive the industry forward to a place where it’s almost unrecognisable today. The scooters on offer now offer a great set of features that mean riders get great value for money and will appeal to many, as we navigate the challenging legislative landscape.

For the last few weeks, I’ve been spending time with the Segway Ninebot Max G3 Electric KickScooter and loving it! This machine is engineered for the serious urban commuter, blending high performance, advanced technology, and a design focused on comfort and safety. If you are looking to replace your daily drive or public transport commute with a powerful, end-to-end solution, the Max G3 deserves your consideration.

The device targets riders who demand power for accelerating up hills, fantastic range for a worry-free round trip, and a smooth, stable ride that can handle the realities of Australian city footpaths and bike lanes. When you invest at this level, the experience isn’t just a little better; it’s fundamentally better than cheap alternatives, so if you want more than casual weekend fun, this premium scooter brings together the best of Segway’s technology into one robust package.

Design

The design of the Max G3 is done thoughtfully, really deeply considering the needs of the target demographic. When you use a product like this, you really get the sense that the designers and engineers worked in the same building, and likely worked closely on delivering this project.

I love the colour scheme, a serious, professional, performance black/grey/red combination that isn’t screaming at people to pay attention to it, but as you ride past them, will certainly turn heads.

The design not only looks great, but it’s incredibly capable with its sturdy frame built to handle a payload of up to 130kg. Being taller, I found this scooter fit me better than any previous scooter I’ve ridden to date, and the ergonomics are further enhanced by the integrated handlebar controls and a curved handlebar for a more natural grip. At 24.6kg, it is a substantial machine, prioritising battery and build quality over lightweight portability.

The Deck

One of the most important aspects of a scooter is its rider comfort. Having a larger deck allows for better foot placement, particularly important for longer rides, which I expect I’ll be doing a lot of with the increased range of this one.

As someone with US13 shoes, the increase in size here is very welcome and feels generous, which is further complemented by an open angle to the rear wheel guard, rather than a steep, sharp end to the deck.

The deck is a very generous 20cm wide, providing ample room for a comfortable stance, which is essential for longer rides. In terms of length ways, I also found myself leveraging the extra space with my stance, allowing even more space thanks to the low-profile over the rear wheel, your back foot can comfortably rest on the guard, despite the movement of the suspension.

Suspension

Further to the rider comfort, there is the challenge of dealing with the variability in ride surfaces. As you traverse the world, you’ll appreciate that the engineers have included some serious dual-hydraulic suspension.

Riding up and down gutters just became easy, and the standard difference in surfaces is almost invisible to the rider, buffered by this shock absorption, it’s a great upgrade, and already I’m finding it hard to imagine riding another eScooter with this.

While I haven’t played too much, the suspension is even adjustable, allowing you to select from harder and softer settings.

The Wheels

We’re now talking about 11″ wheels, a significant upgrade on early scooters that were only 7-8″. While that may not sound like much, in real-world testing, this makes a massive difference in the scooter’s off-road abilities and comfort, offering better shock absorption.

Something you may be nervous about is getting a puncture and being left stranded, far from home. While that’s technically possible, it’s unlikely, particularly given the self-sealing tyres. The larger contact patch provides better traction, while the increased diameter also facilitates larger brakes. I also love that there’s an included adapter for inflating the tyres, given regular connectors are unlikely to be compatible.

Upgraded Brakes

Front and rear brakes are on offer with the Max G3, which actually helps to make the design more symmetrical, while increasing the stopping power. I like the decision to colour the brake cables in red, matching the other red accents of the brake callipers, and the stripe on the deck; these all work together for a cohesive design across the product. The dual brake cables look great and help to set it apart from cheaper models that only offer a single brake option. This does provide a level of redundancy for your stopping power, giving you confidence you’ll be able to stop on demand.

Controls

The last scooter I reviewed was my first introduction to indicators, but the controls on the Max G3 go a step further with a full D-pad to control scooter functions.

The controls also allow you to enable the indicators (integrated into the handlebars) to allow other road users to understand your intentions, and I’d strongly recommend you enable these as early as possible for your safety).

If you need to enable both, there’s a button for that as well, resulting in them flashing like an emergency warning system.

The controls also allow you to power on the front light. There’s the integrated light bar, which looks great, but for nighttime riding, a serious spotlight that can illuminate the path ahead. This is a great safety feature, and you have the option to manually adjust the angle of this to avoid blinding oncoming traffic (it really is that bright).

Display

The display is a bright, 2.4″ colour Smart TFT display which offers a great interface to the scooter and its features. This screen clearly shows your speed, battery life, riding mode, and even notifications.

Segway have experimented with display orientation and is back to vertical with this one. While I would like a native option to mount the phone, there are accessories that will allow you to do this. The display delivers all the critical information, but I particularly enjoy the theme change when shifting between modes (Sport is, of course, where I spent most of my time).

The display will also show you who is calling, assuming you share contacts when you get the Bluetooth permission prompt. This is a great feature, as is the real-time information around trip distance, total odemeter reading, battery life, navigation instructions, ride mode and more.

Transportation

When you have a scooter like this, chances are you’ll start by enjoying it around home, but you’ll fairly quickly get ideas about the wonderful parts of the world you could be riding it in. This means transporting the scooter in your car.

With all previous scooters, I’ve been able to Tetris my way into fitting them into my Model 3 boot. The first time I attempted this with the Max G3, I learned just how big this scooter really is. This now requires the back seat to be folded to allow the wheel to move deep enough into the boot to allow the handle and front wheel to fit, and the boot lid to close.

Obviously, those with larger vehicles like an SUV will likely have an easier transportation task, but it is worth considering this challenge if you’re in a small car and considering buying this. The handlebars themselves are wide, and that makes for comfortable riding, but does also add to this challenge.

Performance

From my first ride, it was very obvious that this scooter is rapid. Performance is where the Max G3 truly shines and will be a key influencing factor in your purchasing decision. Powered by a potent rear wheel motor with a peak output of 2,000W, the scooter accelerates quickly the second you feed in input to the throttle. This is, of course, tapered by the drive mode you select – honestly, I spent most of mine in Sport, as that’s the most fun.

This power allows it to tackle hills with up to a 30% climbing slope, a common challenge in many Australian cities.

Such is the acceleration that the Segway is capable of reaching its allowed maximum of 25km/h speed in just 2.4 seconds. Given the substantial torque available, I found the front wheel coming off the ground without even really trying, despite carrying a 98kg rider – impressive.

Perhaps even more impressive than the performance is the quality of the ride. There’s no point in having a great range if you never want to ride it more than 10 minutes. The engineers have equipped the scooter with a double hydraulic system, offering suspension at the front and rear to work in harmony to soak up the bumps in the surface below you.

This setup, combined with large 11″ self-sealing tubeless tyres, provides an incredibly smooth and stable ride, absorbing bumps in the pavement and cracks and twigs with ease. When you get comfortable, you can even launch off gutters with the confidence that the landing will work out. I also found that when you’re exploring, you come across potential unsealed paths you could take on the right scooter. Thankfully, the majority of the time, I found that I was able to say yes to the challenge, and the MAX is capable enough to earn its name.

When you are moving at speed, particularly downhill, you need to have confidence in your ability to stop. Thankfully, the braking capacity matches the performance available on this scooter. The stopping power is handled by front and rear disc brakes, controlled by dual handles on the handlebars. This differs from many other scooters I’ve ridden that offer just a single brake option. By having dual controls, you can control how much braking force is applied to the front and rear, providing you with confidence and control.

The stated range of the scooter is a staggering 80km if you’re prepared to reduce the power to Eco Mode (top speed 15km/hr). If you need the 25/km speed of Sport Mode, you’ll still get a very impressive 65km. In my testing, I’ve found the battery life estimates to be pretty accurate.

The scooter chassis is larger than a scooter of a few years ago, which has the added benefit of accommodating extra battery capacity, which helps deliver these impressive range figures. Given this, you could use the scooter for your daily commute around the city and use it for up to a week between charges. This provides amazing flexibility for potential owners.

Features

The Max G3 is packed with technology to improve the ride, safety, and ownership experience.

SegRide Stability Enhancement

This system includes a Traction Control System (TCS) to prevent wheel slip on loose or wet surfaces, providing superior grip and stability. When you have this level of performance under your right thumb, you’ll certainly appreciate this technology and having used the scooter in a range of conditions, I can attest to how well this really works.

It’s always still healthy to maintain some respect for the challenging physics around wet surfaces, but what I experienced was, for the most part, you could move about confidently, without fear that your front wheel was going to wash out, or that you’d lose your rear when turning through corners. This isn’t a nice-to-have; this is a great safety inclusion.

Long Range and Fast Charging

Inside the scooter’s deck lies a large 597Wh battery with SegRange technology, offering a maximum theoretical range of up to 80km. It’s built-in fast charger allows it to be fully charged in approximately 3.5 hours with a single cable.

Given that this option was available, I actually only used fast-charging for my recharges. This was a really nice luxury, allowing you to decide to go for a ride in the morning, switch on the charger, and have a full battery by the afternoon to go have fun with.

While it wasn’t explicit, I imagine that routinely fast-charging is bad for battery longevity, so regular owners should find a blend of the two.

Advanced Suspension

The front double hydraulic and rear adjustable hydraulic suspension system is a standout, offering a premium, car-like ride comfort over rough terrain. Having ridden with dual suspension of this level, I’m spoiled and don’t want to ride anything less. This is one of those dial-up to broadband situations, you can’t go back.

Apple Find My / AirLock system

For peace of mind, the scooter has Apple Find My integration, allowing you to track its location directly from the Find My app on your Apple devices.

If you’re like me and are in the Android ecosystem, you can still leverage Bluetooth lock. This means when your phone is in range, the scooter can be automatically unlocked, you simply get on and start riding, and when you’re far enough away, it locks both wheels, making it a heavy brick. This reminds me a lot of my Tesla ownership experience; keys are a thing of the past, just leverage the technology in your pocket.

Included with the review unit was a lock to secure the scooter to a pole while you visit the shops. Having tried this out, I’m incredibly impressed with how the lock is integrated into one of the accessory expansion slots on the handlebars. This means carrying it is incredibly simple and easy, as is setting your own combination. While there’s no absolute guarantee against theft, I feel like Segway has done pretty much everything they could to prevent it.

IPX6 Water Resistance

The body of the scooter is rated IPX6, and the battery pack is rated IPX7, providing excellent protection for riding in wet conditions. This means there’s no stress about being caught in the rain, outside, whatever’s happening with your hair.

Issues and opportunities

While the feature list is impressive, its robust build and large battery come with a trade-off in weight. At 24.6kg, the Max G3 is one of the heavier scooters in its class, making it difficult to carry up stairs or onto public transport. Let’s hope that future editions could explore new materials to reduce this weight.

One of my other pieces of feedback is around the built-in navigation.. while I love having access to turn-by-turn directions on the display right in front of you, I often see this report very well-known roads as ‘unknown road’. I’m hoping this can be resolved through future firmware upgrades. Naturally, there is a workaround, which is to use Google Maps nav on your phone, announcing turns using audio to your earbuds, but that kind of defeats the point of the display feature.

Price and availability

The Max G3 Segway Electric KickScooter is positioned as a premium scooter and as such, the price tag is the cost of a small car, but having experienced it, I think that’s justified, particularly compared to other options in the market. Segway is a brand we know and trust, in both the product and the charging equipment.

The recommended retail price is A$2,199, but it is currently listed on sale for A$1,999, just be on the look out for some Black Friday sales this week.

It is available directly from the official Segway Australia website – https://segway.com.au/products/segway-max-g3-electric-kickscooter

Overall

This scooter is capable of accelerating from 0 to 25km/hr in just 2.4s. It can also power you up a hill with as much as a 30% incline, allowing you to climb to new places. The dual brakes, massive range, and improved suspension are all seriously great upgrades over other models in the Segway lineup.

I’m going to enjoy reviewing this one, and learning more, but initial impressions are very good, even if I was 3/4 of the way to losing control when ‘testing’ the performance and having the front wheel come off the ground.

Scooters are incredibly fun to ride and often allow you to travel further than you otherwise would if you were walking or running. Devices like this do come with a certain level of responsibility, and the power on offer here does need to be respected. While the 25km/hr limitation in Australia certainly feels prohibitive when you understand the international capabilities are up to as much as 45km/hr.

I certainly wish the limit was bumped to 30km/hr for regional areas, and with smooth, open shared walkways, this feels like it’d be safe. To geo-lock this would need an understanding of where the scooter is being used, which either requires ultra-precise GPS, or computer vision to detect your surroundings with an on-board AI model that controls the max speed. What is for sure is that once you’re up around the 40-45km/hr speeds, that’s a trip to the hospital and weeks or months off work if something goes wrong. The limits are there to protect the general public, and unfortunately, that means one size fits all.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to tell the system that you’ve clocked up X hrs or km of experience that unlocks the next tier of speed, that’d be nice as the technical capabilities appear to have outstripped our country’s legislation in 2025. The question is, where do future improvements go if the top speed is capped?