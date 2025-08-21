REVIEW: Segway Ninebot E3 Pro Electric KickScooter – a smooth and feature-packed ride for the daily commute

The landscape of personal urban mobility in Australia is rapidly evolving. As cities grapple with congestion and citizens seek more efficient, eco-friendly transport, the electric kick scooter has emerged as not just fun, but for some, essential.

The latest offering from Segway, the Ninebot E3 Pro Electric KickScooter, is appealing to the discerning buyer, from daily commuters to those who want to have fun on the weekend, or those who just enjoy comfort and technology on wheels.

On paper, it presents a compelling package: a powerful 400W motor, dual suspension, and a suite of smart features designed for the connected rider. However, a strong spec sheet is only half the story. The true test of a scooter’s merit is how it performs day in, day out on real-world streets, with their unpredictable surfaces and traffic.

To determine if the E3 Pro lives up to its promise, I subjected it to an intensive multi-week testing period, logging more than 35 kilometres of varied urban riding, from smooth bike paths to less-than-perfect suburban roads. It enters a crowded market, competing for the attention of commuters who are more informed and have more options than ever.

Design

The E3 Pro showcases a mature evolution of Segway’s established design language. The chassis, constructed from a lightweight yet durable magnesium-aluminium alloy, immediately imparts a sense of quality and rigidity. The finish, a sleek combination of black and dark grey with tasteful red accents on the wheel hubs, cabling and extends through the deck of the scooter, resulting in a cohesive, understated and professional look that I really like.

It’s a design that would be at home on a university campus or outside a corporate office. In designing the scooter, engineers ensured it met the IPX5 water resistance rating, showing an appreciation for real-world use, and if you’re commuting in cities like Melbourne or Sydney, or regional locations like Wollongong and Wodonga, you’ll have confidence your investment will be safe, even during unexpected showers. This rating ensures the core electronic components are protected from splashes from any direction, a vital feature for a reliable daily commuter.

The ergonomics are strong, with a wide, rubberised deck providing ample footing and secure grip. I also found the length to be accommodating of those of us with larger shoe sizes (I’m a US13).

The handlebar height was great out of the box. As someone who’s taller, at 6 feet 2 inches, I can confirm, this is designed for real adults.

When you step onto the scooter, it’s hard to miss the massive, vibrant full-colour LED display. The brightness and clarity of which are excellent, even as you wear sunglasses. The screen offers glanceable information like your current speed, mode, and light status, even in direct sunlight.

While they get a lot right here, its utility is critically hampered by a simplistic, bar-based battery indicator. For a device intended for commuting, the inability to display an estimated range in kilometres is puzzling and feels like an oversight. A bar graphic offers only a vague approximation of remaining charge, creating unnecessary range anxiety for riders planning longer trips.

The scooter’s most significant engineering change is its redesigned folding mechanism. The new system employs a robust, foot-activated latch that feels incredibly secure with zero stem wobble once locked in place. However, its operation is not immediately intuitive and may require new users to consult video tutorials, something that could be easily resolved with better on-device iconography or clearer instructions or guidance through the mobile app or instructions.

The scooter is foldable, which makes it easier to transport; however, the design decision around where the front wheel folds is significantly different from previous models.

When folded, the front wheel tucks under the chassis, which, combined with the scooter’s 17.9kg weight, makes it surprisingly awkward to slide horizontally into a car boot. It’s a minor point, but a recurring friction point for any user who combines scooter and vehicle travel.

Performance

This is the area where the E3 Pro truly distinguishes itself from the competition. The scooter is powered by a rear-wheel-drive 400W motor that peaks at 800W, delivering zippy, confident acceleration from a standstill. The fun part of the review process was conducting a series of tests, and while there are slower modes offered, most of my time was spent in the fastest – Sport mode.

While the top speed is dictated by the Government, there’s no regulation on the rate of acceleration available to get the scooter up to that legally mandated 25 km/h speed limit. The E3 Pro is certainly snappy, which is really appreciated when crossing traffic.

I found the throttle mapping to be smooth and predictable, allowing for easy feathering of speed in slower traffic, a trait that even novice riders will appreciate. I have regenerative braking in my car, so I’m very familiar with one-pedal driving. This scooter offers two grades of regen braking or even allows you to disable it completely; however, I chose the standard mode, which means the brake was rarely required and has the added benefit of extending your range as your forward momentum is fed back into the battery.

The scooter is rated to handle inclines of up to 18%. In my testing, it does really well. Even with my size and weight, it managed to speed up the majority of urban hills and parking garage ramps without a significant drop in speed.

As you ride, the chassis feels remarkably stable and planted at its top speed, largely thanks to the 10-inch tubeless, self-sealing tyres and well-balanced geometry.

The absolute standout feature for me is the dual elastomer suspension system. Unlike basic spring systems, the elastomer suspension provides progressive damping that masterfully absorbs both high-frequency vibrations from rough asphalt and larger impacts from kerb ramps and potholes.

The difference in ride quality compared to a non-suspension scooter is night and day. The comfort and reduction in rider fatigue are so significant that it elevates the E3 Pro from a simple last-mile vehicle to a genuinely viable short-distance commuter. After experiencing this level of ride comfort, it’s difficult to imagine me ever considering another scooter without it.

Braking is managed by a powerful and low-maintenance front drum brake combined with a rear electronic regenerative brake. The system provides immensely effective stopping power. However, it does take some time to understand how aggressively you need to press the brakes, and I’d suggest new riders test this a few times to acclimatise.

Proper body positioning, that is, shifting weight to the rear, is key to maximising braking performance safely. While the onboard Traction Control System (TCS) provides an electronic safety net on loose or wet surfaces, it is not a substitute for cautious riding.

In testing its limits, I was enjoying myself on a wet concrete surface and found that aggressive cornering can still exceed the available physical grip (can’t beat physics), resulting in a low-speed fall. The scooter, impressively, sustained only minor cosmetic scuffs, a testament to its robust build, but the experience served as a practical reminder that electronic aids have their limits.

Features

Segway has equipped the E3 Pro with a comprehensive suite of features aimed squarely at the modern commuter, with a strong emphasis on safety and connectivity. The lighting system is a prime example.

Included in the handlebars is a powerful 4W front LED headlight that provides a clear beam pattern for nighttime visibility, while the rear brake can be configured to flash dynamically during deceleration, a simple but highly effective method for capturing the attention of following traffic.

A very welcome addition is the set of integrated indicators at the extreme ends of the handlebars. These are bright and significantly improve rider safety when turning or changing lanes. I personally would love the implementation to change from a single control on the left to a more intuitive dedicated left/right button setup. This would work similarly to that of a steering wheel on a supercar, offering a button under each thumb to intuitively activate when turning that direction.

The Segway-Ninebot companion app is really polished and a valuable extension of the scooter. Once connected via Bluetooth, it allows you to access a wealth of ride statistics, including total distance travelled, customisation options and settings, including the ability to adjust the under-deck ambient lighting, to name a few.

The app also facilitates firmware updates and houses the crucial electronic locking feature. When enabled, the scooter’s motor is blocked, and the scooter won’t turn on. If you try to move it, an alarm will sound, effectively immobilising it. While I would still recommend a high-quality physical lock for ultimate security, this electronic deterrent provides an excellent and convenient layer of protection.

The scooter’s most heavily marketed security feature, however, is its most divisive. The integration of Apple’s ‘Find My’ network allows an owner to track the scooter’s location using the global network of Apple devices—a brilliant feature for iPhone users.

Unfortunately, this means the feature is not available if you’re an Android user. The decision to commit to a single, proprietary tracking ecosystem is a major strategic misstep. In a world where Google’s own ‘Find My Device’ network is expanding and platform-agnostic solutions like Tile exist, this Apple exclusivity feels unnecessarily limiting and alienates a huge portion of the potential market.

Dual Suspension

The front and rear elastomer suspension effectively smooths out bumps for a more comfortable journey.

10-inch Tubeless Tyres

These larger tyres provide better grip and shock absorption compared to the smaller, solid tyres on many other scooters.

Traction Control System (TCS)

An impressive safety feature for this price point, the TCS helps to prevent wheel slip on wet or loose surfaces.

Integrated Turn Signals

Bright, built-in indicators on the handlebars and rear of the scooter enhance visibility and safety when turning.

Apple Find My Integration

For added security, the scooter’s location can be tracked using the Apple Find My network.

Segway-Ninebot App Connectivity

The companion app allows you to lock and unlock your scooter, view ride data, and customise settings.

Comprehensive Lighting

A powerful 4W headlight, rear brake light, and customisable ambient lighting ensure you can see and be seen.

Hands-on 360 video

There’s really no substitute for seeing the scooter in action, so here’s a 5-minute timelapse from one of my rides, showcasing the ability of the scooter to transit residential streets, dedicated pathways and even some off-road sections, all very made very, very fun thanks to the scooter’s performance and features.

Issues and Opportunities

While the E3 Pro is a highly capable machine, it is not without its flaws. To summarise, these are the key areas for improvement in future iterations:

Platform Inclusivity

The ‘Find My’ security feature is a fantastic concept executed poorly. Future models must incorporate a platform-agnostic tracking solution to provide this valuable security to all users, not just those within the Apple ecosystem.

User-Centric Design

Key interactions need refinement. The folding mechanism requires simplification or clearer instructions, and the battery display must be upgraded to show a dynamic, kilometre-based range estimate to be truly useful for commuters.

Control Ergonomics

The single-stick indicator control is functional, but a more intuitive, split-button design would enhance safety by reducing the rider’s cognitive load during operation.

Price and Availability

The Segway Ninebot E3 PRO Electric KickScooter is readily available in Australia from major electronics and personal mobility retailers. It carries a recommended retail price of around A$1,199.00, positioning it in the upper-mid-range of the market.

There’s also a range of accessories that can clip onto the scooter even better. These include an additional battery, a rear-view mirror, a phone mount, a basket for shopping, a bottle carrier, a cargo rack and more.

This price includes a standard manufacturer’s warranty, with after-sales support available through the network of official dealers.

JB Hi-Fi: A$1,199.00

A$1,199.00 Harvey Norman : A$1,199.00

: A$1,199.00 iScoot: A$1,179.00

A$1,179.00 Electric Kicks : A$1,199.00 ($50 for first buy)

: A$1,199.00 ($50 for first buy) 99 Bikes: A$1,194.00

Overall

After extensive testing, the Segway Ninebot E3 Pro scooter proved to be an exceptionally competent and comfortable electric scooter that is easy to recommend.

It’s loads of fun to ride, but the design, engineering and technology take it from a fun machine to a real powerhouse commuter, if that’s your intended use case.

The defining feature for me is definitely the superb dual suspension, which elevates the ride experience to a level that makes it a must-have for anyone travelling regularly and in Australia’s varied surfaces, it’s night and day from a fixed-frame offering.

The scooter’s comfort, combined with zippy performance, a durable build, and the peace of mind that comes with the Segway brand, creates a formidable package. It stands as a strong competitor to other popular models, and the hardest decision you may have is picking this one between other offerings in the lineup.

The Segway Ninebot E3 Pro is a result of interaction over a number of years, listening to feedback from customers and making the product better. It is a shame we’re not allowed to go faster, because this could clearly go faster, safely.

At the price, I think it represents amazing value for money, an investment you’ll likely enjoy for years to come.