REVIEW: Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC brings bass you can feel with Bose smarts

Skullcandy has long stood apart in the headphone world and focuses heavily on making the music experience something you physically feel rather than just hear. The new Crusher 1080 ANC incorporates the Sound by Bose technology, something we also seen on the Method 360 ANC earbuds, which creates what the company calls its most advanced headphones yet.

One of the more unique features of these over-ear wireless headphones is an adjustable bass dial on the back of left ear cup. We’ll cover that in detail further into the review.

They pack in several extras that help justify the price tag, including adaptive noise cancellation, spatial audio with head tracking, and balanced tuning that aims to keep things clear even when they’re cranked.

The fun thing about the unboxing experience is the external box is the most colour you’ll see. One of the first impressions you’ll have is that these are very functional, and down to business, with a black on black design, save for a subtle brushed metal Skullcandy logo and headband. This feels like restraint for a company that could easily let the design drive the styling. It is worth noting that while these review units were True black, they are also offered in Candy (pink), Primer (brown/tan) and Cement (grey).

Design

The Crusher 1080 ANC retains the robust, street-ready silhouette fans expect. It features a full-sized over-ear fit, memory foam cushions, a notched metal headband, and dedicated physical controls.

The earcups swivel a full 180 degrees to lay completely flat, which is great when resting them around your neck or slipping them into a backpack sleeve. Note that while they rotate flat, the headband itself does not fold inward, so they remain full-sized headphones in transit.

At 374 grams, they carry noticeable heft compared to lightweight rivals in this segment. While the memory foam distributes weight well, that mass can lead to fatigue during marathon sessions. The construction feels sturdy, though the materials lean heavily on industrial plastics rather than the sculpted, ultra-plush finishes found on top-tier Sony or Bose flagships.

Performance

As someone who has moved between earbuds and headphones over the last few years, this was a reminder of just how good a set of over-ear headphones can be. Super comfortable to wear, they do an amazing job of isolating the noise outside, allowing you to enter a world of sounds that you control.

The sound performance is impressive, and you’re rewarded for spending time in the Skullcandy app and personalising them to your music preference.

The big feature here is of course the bass dial, and on that front I found myself changing it infrequently. It took some time to find my preference, but there were rarely times when a track would change and I’d think, this needs more or less bass. I do however often think I’d like to adjust the volume based on what’s going on around me, so I’d actually prefer the dial to be configurable to allow it to be used for volume.

Underneath the bass dial is a toggle that switches between noise-cancelling states. While this works well, it is prone to accidental adjustment, often adjusting the bass level as you attempt to turn ANC on or off.

On the opposite side of the headphones, you have a joystick and you can tilt that up and down, but that’s not as intuitive as a dial for volume. The other strange part about that omni-directional joystick is the controls only work in the Y-axis, moving it left and right does absolutely nothing.

I was genuinely impressed by the depth of the sound and the volume available with the Crusher 1080 ANC headphones. These are definitely a good option for many and available at a mid-tier price point.

Features

An intro to the feature set shows Skullcandy has packed in modern convenience alongside the headline technologies. The Skullcandy app unlocks deeper control over bass, EQ, buttons and firmware.

Patented Crusher Sensory Bass

Instead of just blasting deep sound into your ears, these have dedicated haptic drivers inside the cups that physically vibrate to the low end. You feel the bass in your head in a serious way. It is so powerful that you are unlikely to listen with it on max for long. If you love EDM, hip-hop, or action movies, it adds an incredible layer of energy that normal headphones cannot match.

Bose QuietControl Active Noise Cancellation

Skullcandy tapped Bose for the noise cancellation here, using a six-mic setup to actively silence outside racket. You can switch between total quiet, an aware mode to hear your surroundings, or turn it off entirely. It does a fantastic job of blocking out train rumble or noisy office chatter so you can just focus on your music.

Bose TrueSpatial Audio with Head Tracking

This changes the sound from feeling stuck inside your ears to sounding like you are in a room with actual speakers. As you turn your head, the audio stays anchored right where it should be. It makes watching movies and playing games feel way more cinematic and realistic.

Bose WaveForm Audio Engine

A big issue with heavy bass is it can easily muddy up the rest of your track. This built-in Bose tech balances out the highs and mids in real time, no matter how loud you turn it up. You get to keep all that thunderous rumble while still hearing vocals and instruments crystal clear.

Bose SpeechClarity

The microphones focus on your voice and actively filter out wind, traffic, and background noise when you are talking. It means people on the other end of your phone calls or Teams meetings will actually hear you clearly without you having to raise your voice.

Battery Life and Rapid Charge

You get up to 50 hours of playtime with noise cancelling on, and 60 hours with it off, which easily lasts weeks between charges for most people. If you do get caught short, plugging it in via USB-C for just 10 minutes gives you four hours of battery.

Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint & Auracast

Connecting is dead simple, and multipoint pairing lets you stay linked to both your phone and laptop at the same time. It switches seamlessly between taking a work call and playing music from your phone. Plus, low latency mode keeps video and gaming audio perfectly in sync with what is on screen.

On-Head Wear Detection

Sensors inside the earcups know when you take the headphones off and immediately pause whatever you are listening to. Slip them back on, and your track or podcast picks right back up without you touching a single button.

Skullcandy App Customisation

The app gives you proper control over the sound with a custom five-band EQ and presets for music, movies, or podcasts. You can also remap the physical controls and turn on sidetone so you can hear your own voice naturally when on phone calls.

Issues and Opportunities

While there is plenty to like, a few areas leave room for improvement in future versions. The 374-gram weight becomes fatiguing over extended wear compared with lighter premium competitors.

Some users may find the maximum Crusher bass setting overwhelming for certain tracks or genres. It would be good to be able to set a software max in the mobile app.

The single biggest request from me is that the bass dial be configurable as a volume control. I’d hope this could be achieved through a software update in the future.

Price and Availability

The Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC carries an RRP of A$399.99 in Australia. It is available directly from skullcandy.com.au and exclusively at JB Hi-Fi stores and online nationwide. Four colour options are offered: True Black, Candy, Primer and Cement.

At the time of writing the model sits at A$399.99 on both skullcandy.com.au and JB Hi-Fi product pages. Stock levels can vary by colour, so checking both sites for current availability is recommended. Free shipping applies on orders over A$249 from the official Australian site, backed by a one-year limited warranty and 14-day returns.

Overall

The Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC succeeds in delivering a genuinely unique listening experience. The combination of adjustable sensory bass with a proper suite of Bose technologies for ANC, spatial audio and balanced tuning creates something that feels different from the usual premium over-ear pack. Battery life is excellent, everyday features are well covered, and the price undercuts pure Bose or Sony flagships while still offering meaningful high-end tech.

It is not the lightest or most refined pair available, and pure audiophiles chasing neutral sound may prefer other options. For listeners who want music they can physically feel, who value strong noise cancellation and long runtime, and who appreciate the action-sports DNA of the Skullcandy brand, these headphones make a compelling case.

At A$399.99 they represent solid value for the distinctive experience on offer. If the sensory bass is something you have always been curious about, the Crusher 1080 ANC is the most complete version yet and worth serious consideration.