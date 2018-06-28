Review: Sonos Beam, the more affordable, smarter soundbar

Voice assistants and getting better over time

With the addition of microphones and voice assistants, its easy to forget just what you get with any Sonos device. Being a Sonos speaker, you get a speaker that you can connect to via your smartphone, tablet or PC and stream audio from a growing list of audio streaming services. Additional Sonos Speakers can be added for multi-room audio and in the event you have a party, you can group them all together and have the same music playing inside and out.

With the Sonos Beam, you get Amazon Alexa included and like a Tesla, the great thing about owning Sonos products, is that software upgrades in the future will enable new functionality. A great example of that is AirPlay 2 support, coming in July via a free software update and the company has also committed to adding Google Assistant, 'later this year'. With AirPlay 2, iOS users can play music and podcasts from their iOS devices directly on their Sonos speakers, just like a bluetooth speaker. Once you initiate that playback from a single supported speaker, AirPlay content can be streamed to other Sonos speakers in the system. Siri support will also enable you to start a track from Apple Music and play it in any Sonos speakers around your home.

HDMI-ARC

On the rear connection panel of the Sonos Beam, you'll notice the omission of a standard optical audio port, contained on almost every AV product in the past decade. Sonos wanted more functionality than the optical could provide. Instead, there's a HDMI port which connects to your TV, projector or receiver that hopefully has one of the new HDMI-ARC ports. The Audio Return Channel (along with CEC), can simplify your home theater setup. HDMI ARC offers the ability to use one remote. Previously I've had to use a Logitech Harmony to achieve the home automation dream of saying 'Alexa, turn off the TV', but with HDMI Arc, your Sonos Beam can do just that.

When Sonos Beam is connected via HDMI-ARC to your TV, the two negotiate and automatically pick the best audio format that both systems can support. Sonos Beam plays audio from PCM stereo, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital 5.1 sources.

You can use Beam with the latest Alexa-enabled video streaming devices such as Fire TV to unlock more hands-free control. You can find, launch and control video streaming content using your voice and even change channels within supported apps.

All you have to do is say, “Alexa, turn on the TV”, “Alexa, find adventure movies on Netflix”, “Alexa, open Fox Sports”, “Alexa, pause”. During the time of review, I found the on and off commands the most useful, especially with my hands being tied up holding a baby.

Optical

If you don't want any part of this new connectivity option, Sonos have thoughtfully included a HDMI to optical dongle to enable just that. This means if you're replacing or upgrading from an existing soundbar, it's as simple as connecting power and optical and you're up and running again. If you do use this connection, the Sonos Beam supports PCM stereo and Dolby Digital audio.

Wall mount

The Sonos Playbar featured in many promotional shots where it's hung on the wall below your TV. This works well under a TV of size, lets say a 65" TV given the Playbar's length. But what about the Beam? Being much shorter, it's likely going to look a little small, compared to the width of your big TV. Now for those in smaller rooms, like appartments, its reasonable to expect you'll have a smaller TV maybe around 50", so the ratio there would work. Thankfully Sonos have also made wall-mount option for the Beam to keep the top of your low-line unit clean.

True play

Thanks to True Play support, you can tune the Sonos Beam to sound its absolute best, accommodating for acoustic factors in your room, like the size, layout, décor and speaker placement.

The wall mount is available in white or black, to complement your Beam and is designed with 2.5 cm of clearance from the wall to achieve the best acoustics.

Capacitive touch controls

The Sonos mobile app is great, but there are times when you need the ability to just walk over to the speaker and mute it, adjust the volume up or down and skip to the next or previous track.

The capacitive touch buttons on the top of the device enable just that, along with play/pause, add to group and an option to mute the microphone should you have that uninformed, paranoid friend come over. A flush mounted LED indicates the status, mute status and voice feedback. This is also used during the connection process.