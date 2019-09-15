Review: Synology DiskStation DS1019+

Storing content locally in 2019 may seem like a strange decision given the level of connectedness we have with the cloud. Services like OneDrive, GoogleDrive, Apple iCloud have made a big impact on our backup behaviours, largely automating the process we humans were pretty terrible at remembering to do.

While you’d like to imagine everything could go to the cloud, the number of people who can actually achieve that is fairly low. Many of us still have large media libraries of photos and videos taken over a couple of decades which aren’t terribly compatible with the storage and pricing online.

This means local storage can still be the best option. Storing files locally doesn’t change the need to have redundancy and resiliancy in the data you store, remembering that these files can be the most important that you have. This means you need more than an extra drive in your PC, instead a solution that automatically replicates the data across drives and has a storage capacity that allows you to grow the avaialble space as you need.

Enter, Synology’s DiskStation DS1019+ a 5-bay NAS designed for small business and professional home users.