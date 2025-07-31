REVIEW: The new DJI Osmo 360 camera is here, 8K quality, great features and a joy to use

DJI, a name synonymous with high-quality drones and creative camera technology, has officially entered the 360-degree camera market with the launch of the Osmo 360. This isn’t just another incremental update to an existing product line; it’s a bold statement, boasting industry-first features that aim to redefine what creators can expect from this format.

While 360 cameras have been around for a while now, the jump to 8K resolution is a game-changer. The resulting footage looks amazing, even when stretching pixels across a spherical canvas, delivering a level of clarity that truly immerses the viewer.

The DJI Osmo 360 is available in Australia from today.

Design

The Osmo 360 sports a compact and lightweight design, weighing in at just 183g. This is achieved through an advanced stacked design that efficiently packs two large 1-inch 360 imaging lens modules into its ultra-compact body. The camera feels robust and ready for action, a feeling underscored by its ability to record in freezing conditions as low as -20°C.

One of the standout design features is the magnetic quick-release mounting system, borrowed from the Osmo Action series. This system is incredibly practical. I left the suction cup mount attached to the roof of my car and was able to effortlessly clip the camera in and out each day.

This convenience makes it far more likely that you’ll capture spontaneous moments. The camera body also includes a standard 1/4″ thread hole, ensuring compatibility with a wide array of traditional camera gear.

Sample footage

Before we get into Performance, you can see the output of the camera from my review video, shot with DJI’s new Osmo 360 camera, edited using their DJI Studio software below.

Hands-on review footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGXiqJwBKPM

Performance

In use, the Osmo 360 is seriously impressive. The headline feature is undoubtedly the native 8K/30fps 360° video, a first for the market. This high resolution, combined with a large 1-inch sensor and 2.4µm pixels, results in footage with stunning detail, low noise, and excellent performance even in tricky lighting conditions like sunrise and sunset. Having used it for a while now, I’m really impressed with the quality and functionality of the camera.

The user experience is further enhanced by practical features like voice control, which I found myself using often to start and stop recordings without needing to fumble for buttons. DJI also sent the carbon-fibre extension pole, which opens up a world of creative possibilities.

Beyond the usual “invisible selfie stick” shots, it allows for some genuinely unique applications; for example, I was able to easily inspect my solar panels and gutters to see if they were clean, a task that would otherwise require a ladder and some nerve.

The camera’s battery life is also commendable, offering up to 100 minutes of continuous recording at 8K/30fps. This feels really generous, being able to film multiple times before having to find a USB-C charger.

Features

There’s lots of features available with the Osmo 360 that’ll help you decide if this is the right 360 camera, or simply sports action camera.

1-inch 360° Image Quality and Native 8K Video

The Osmo 360 features a large 1-inch sensor specifically designed for 360° capture, delivering incredibly sharp photos and native 8K/30fps panoramic video.

Invisible Selfie Stick

The selfie stick automatically vanishes from 360° videos, creating clean, unobstructed third-person perspectives without any editing required.

Single-Lens Action Camera Mode

Switch to a single lens to use the Osmo 360 as a traditional first-person action camera, capable of capturing crisp 5K/60fps ultra-wide-angle video.

HorizonSteady and RockSteady

HorizonSteady keeps your 360° footage perfectly level, while RockSteady 3.0 provides effective stabilisation for smooth single-lens videos.

Intelligent Tracking

Using the DJI Mimo app, you can lock onto and automatically track subjects like people, vehicles, and pets.

DJI Studio

A surprisingly full-featured desktop app for Windows 11 that allows for replaying, editing, and exporting your 360° footage, avoiding the need for third-party software. You can let viewers direct their own experience on platforms like YouTube or control the camera angles yourself using keyframes.

The data captured by the camera also includes geforces, which can then be overlayed on your footage, great for those engaging in extreme sports that want to show off a measurement of the limits they reached.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging

Record for up to 100 minutes at 8K/30fps and get back to shooting quickly with the ability to charge to 50% in just 12 minutes.

Issues and Opportunities

While there’s a lot to love about the Osmo 360, no device is perfect. As a first-generation product in a new category for DJI, there will inevitably be areas for refinement. While the DJI Studio software is impressive, continued development with more advanced features and effects would be welcome to keep pace with dedicated editing suites.

It does offer filter effects, colour and brightness adjustments and even music to add to your video, but it lacks the ability to rotate footage if you filmed it upside down and I’d like to see an AI-generation option like Microsoft’s Clipchamp to make editing simple and content ultra shareable.

Another area for potential improvement could be heat management. While the press release details impressive performance in cold conditions, shooting at 8K resolution generates significant heat. Future iterations could explore even more advanced cooling solutions to ensure maximum performance during prolonged shoots in warmer climates.

I was a little dissapointed by the low-light performance on the Osmo 360, but expect this is something that’ll be improved upon, potentially even with newer firmware updates.

Finally, while the 105GB of built-in storage is generous, the lack of a removable memory card slot might be a limitation for professionals on long shoots who prefer the flexibility of swapping cards.

Price and Availability

The DJI Osmo 360 is available to order in Australia from today, July 31, 2025, directly from store.dji.com/au and authorised DJI retailers.

The camera is available in two configurations:

Osmo 360 Standard Combo: Priced at $759 AUD, this includes the Osmo 360 camera, a battery, protective pouch, lens cloth, charging cable, and a rubber lens protector.

Priced at $759 AUD, this includes the Osmo 360 camera, a battery, protective pouch, lens cloth, charging cable, and a rubber lens protector. Osmo 360 Adventure Combo: Priced at $989 AUD, this adds a multifunctional battery case, an adjustable quick-release adapter mount, and the 1.2m Invisible Selfie Stick to the standard combo contents.

A wide range of additional accessories, including various mounts and longer selfie sticks, are available for purchase separately to further enhance the filming experience. If you’re already in the DJI ecosystem, you’ll get a great headstart, but if you’re not, these are modestly priced.

As an alterntive, you can get a DJi quick release to GoPro adapter and then open your world to an even greater range options. Personally I have a GoPro suction-cup so being able to mount up to this was fantastic.

Overall

The DJI Osmo 360 is a formidable entry into the 360-degree camera market. By pushing the boundaries with native 8K video and a large 1-inch sensor, DJI has delivered a device that produces exceptional image quality.

The combination of powerful hardware, thoughtful design features like the magnetic mounting system, and a surprisingly capable desktop editing suite makes for a compelling package.

I love the easy of use with this camera, just slip off the protective cover, clip it into the mount, hit record (or say it) and the camera is recording. The preview is easy to switch between front and back preview and the touchscreen is easy to navigate.

This camera will undoubtedly appeal to content creators, vloggers, and adventure seekers looking to produce immersive, high-resolution content that stands out. It’s also a fantastic tool for more practical applications, as demonstrated by the gutter inspection.

While the price point places it in the premium category, the quality, performance, and feature set on offer provide excellent value for money. For anyone serious about creating high-quality 360-degree video, the DJI Osmo 360 is absolutely worth buying.