Review: Theragun Pro Massage Gun

For what is a fairly simple product in concept, Theragun has built out a really compelling set of features with the Pro.

The design is certainly a feature with the triangular design offering multiple grab points for the massage gun. This is also complemented by the ability to adjust the angle of the massager’s head, making it far easier to achieve certain angles, particularly when using the device on yourself.

What you can’t see is a proprietary brushless commercial-grade motor with QuietForce Technology. While I haven’t used a lot of massage guns, I can tell you this thing is not discreet, if you’re using it, other people in the house will know but this is a piece of health technology, so I don’t actually have a problem with that. If you live in a share house, it is probably wise to make it obvious to your roommates you own one of these.

I was interested to see in the press photos that a cyclist was using the Theragun Pro in public, next to his car, presumably after a ride. I have to imagine this is a fairly unrealistic use case, but have heard of people taking these on holidays with them because once you’ve experienced the relief that comes as a result of using a massage gun, it’s undoubtedly inviting to use it daily, or at least every few days.

Bluetooth connectivity allows the device to connect to the Therabody mobile app which is actually incredibly well executed. The app provides a number of suggested use cases for the Theragun which blend across warm-up and recovery. While there’s basically every activity under the sun available -Hiking, climbing, run, walk, stairs, skiing, equestrian, kayaking, surfing etc, my personal favourite is the Gaming Warm-Up and Gaming Recovery.

The Gaming Warm-up Routine takes just 3 minutes for your upper body, and suggests using the Dampener accessory. The description for each routine explains its use case in detail, followed by the steps preview, which in this case includes 15 minutes of attention on your neck, bicep, forearm, and hands.

What’s great about the app is that it can monitor and update you about the pressure being applied and it gives you a live countdown of the time remaining for each step. When the step is underway, you get an instruction graphic to show you how you should move the massager, such as a circular motion between point A and point B. These often reflect the muscle attention a paid professional would provide.

The OLED Screen is integrated into the triangular body of the device. This is used to provide direct feedback, even when you’re not using the mobile app. It is fairly basic in what is displayed, but it does what it needs to, which a majority of the time is simply feedback about how much battery life remains. If you were to run out of battery mid-session, then simply switch out to the second battery, a real luxury compared to most devices that come with a single, rechargeable battery and are often not replaceable.

While I had no issue charging the additional battery on the included charging dock, there is also wireless charging available, but that does require an additional wireless charging dock. I guess if you were working out and using this daily, dropping the Theragun onto a wireless charger is more convenient, either way, it is great to have this as an option.

Each of those lithium-ion batteries offers up to 150 minutes each, so it’s likely you’ll get through as much as a week before needing to recharge.