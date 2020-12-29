Review: Turtle Beach Stealth 600 G2 BT headset for the Xbox and PC

It’s Friday night, the family is in bed and after a long week at work, it’s time for some relaxation. You sit down on the couch and fire up that sexy new Xbox Series X for an online gaming session with the mates, only to realise your fantastic surround sound audio, is about to wake the kids. Thankfully headphones provide a great alternative when family or neighbours don’t appreciate the sound turned up to 11.

When I sat down to try the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 G2 headset, I quickly realised that I had never actually gamed on a console using a wireless headset before. I’ve reviewed dozens of headsets and all of the cabled in some description. Having the freedom of a wire-free experience provided by an Xbox Elite controller and a Bluetooth headset is incredibly freeing and something I never really appreciated before now.

Having no cable tethering your headset to your controller, means you’re hands are free to grab some food during load sequences, check your phone, or even sit down the controller, then stand up and walk to the fridge for another cold one. Having the headset on means you’ll hear your cue for when you need to be back and ready to take control and its these small things that really offer something quite different in terms of freedom.

Of course, Bluetooth is just part of the story here, there’s a number of features, some interesting design choices and of course, then there’s the audio performance to get to. After having used it for a few weeks now, its time to get stuck into a detailed review.

The Stealth 600 G2 offers wireless connectivity with the new Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC via Bluetooth.