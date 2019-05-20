Review: Xanova Magnetar RGB mechanical keyboard

This keyboard is fairly light on hardware features, but after you install the Xanova control panel software, the keyboard comes alive. While the RGB lights are active from the moment you plug it in, cycling through the modes is fairly cumbersome using the keyboard shortcuts.

When you bust out the Control panel, you get the ability to remap or even disable keys, but let’s be honest, you’re here for the lighting options. These are divided into 2 sections – backlight and key light. The backlight is where the biggest impact can be customised, the RGB light that glows from below each key has a seriously impressive number of modes.

Lighting effects include modes that animated the lights in any choice of colour, but the most impressive show-off mode is a rainbow effect that flows across the keyboard in a wave effect. There’s also a breathing mode, the ability to cycle through a range of colours. Now for some of the more unique lighting modes.

One that I found to be particularly fun was Starry which looks like a virus has infected your keyboard as individual keys light up in random colours. These light up and fade out gently and to be honest, its kind of mesmerising after a while.

There’s also a scanning mode which wipes left, then right as well as a bubble mode that looks like a series of colour explosions, like someone’s dropping water bombs on your keyboard (this isn’t waterproof, so don’t do that). If you want something a little crazier, there is a fireworks mode which is actually too much for my liking, like fireworks in the sky, their explosions are random and impulsive.

Continuing through the drop down of lighting effects you’ll notice at least a half dozen more modes. Personally, I like a few from the list, but after a couple of days of use, quickly settled on my favourite, the standard rainbow wave. Something you should know is the brightness and speed of the effect is completely customisable, meaning you can set it from anywhere between a nightclub and put me to calming, almost sleep-inducing.

Next is the Key Light section. This basically works in a very similar fashion, just select the mode, colours, brightness and speed. This is all about how the keyboard responds to your inputs. These effects react by lighting the key and surrounding keys, every time you press a key. It’s actually a neat effect and one you can really tweak to your liking.

The final feature in the control panel is EQ. This mode turns your keyboard into a visualizer for the audio going through your PC. It’s a cool feature, neat that this is technically possible, but not something I liked enough to leave on for longer than a quick test.

Should you ever need to quickly disable the RGB, like if you’re watching a movie and don’t want to be distracted, then you can simply double-press on the hardware lighting button in the top-right. The roller plays 2 functions, it can increase and decrease volume, or increase and decrease the lighting level dependant on which button you last pressed.

The keyboard also ships with a foam padded wrist rest. Personally, I’ve never found they work well for me, but that’s up to the individual, it’s soft and comfortable for the short time I tried it. I also like a clean desk, so this is an unnecessary addition I chose to discard.