RHD Model 3 Performance on show for the first time in Australia

Sorry photos banned until embargo lifts.

The first batch of Tesla Model 3s are due to reach customers next month. Ahead of that milestone, the first right hand drive Model 3 Performance had it’s first public outing in Australia.

Forget about blurry leaked photos and speculation online, the first RHD cars have arrived in Australia and are part of a media fleet to help promote the vehicle.

The Model 3 was on show in Melbourne at Car Advice’s Open Garage EV Special event. The event was open to the public from 3:30-5PM today (28th July 2019).

If you’re buying a Tesla, please support techAU and use our unique referral link for 1,500km of free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054

Update

Well if seems photos have made their way to Twitter, so much for that embargo. As expected, the car looks amazing in red with a white interior. This is the most expensive variant.

If you’ve seen photos of the RHD Model 3 from the UK, then you won’t see much new here, other than the Australian number plates which we understand we only registered yesterday.

About the only other new item is the CCS Type 2 charging port. As expected the Wall Charger comes with the Model 3.

#model3au first evidence of mobile charger comes with 10A and 15A connectors. pic.twitter.com/L6DxjArX5S — David Cao (@DavidCaoEV) July 28, 2019

After having spent a couple of years looking at LHD interior shots, it is a little strange to see the interface flipped for our side of the world. The positioning of the the screen is the same regardless of the market, but the vehicle information is flipped to be closest to the driver.

While the Model 3 Performance was definitely the star of the show, the event also featured the following EV/hybrid vehicles:

Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid

Jaguar I-Pace SE

Hyundai Kona electric

Nissan Leaf

The first of the RHD Model 3’s is a big deal as the vehicles on show at Tesla stores in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane have been the LHD models imported from America.