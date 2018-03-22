Ricciardo drifts around Albert Park from the passenger’s seat

When you’re part of the Red Bull family, there’s inevitably some awesome experiences that come your way. Australia’s own Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo has just drifted around the Albert Park circuit from the passenger’s seat. His pilot was Red Bull’s drift master Mad Mike Whiddett who destroyed the tyres on his ridiculous 1200bhp Mazda 26B-TT MX5.

One can’t help but imagine Shane van Gisbergen would have been watching on with plenty of drift-envy. Its not every day you get to drift the entire Melbourne circuit in front of adoring fans and while his Supercars victory drifts are now famous, I think he’s been well outplayed here.

Ricciardo said,

“It was kind of cool! Because there are a lot of right-left and left-right combinations you can actually join the drifts pretty well through a lot of the corners. I feel like a lot of the track is built for drifting! “It was sick, a lot of fun.” “It was completely different to our aim which is getting around as fast as you can, but we still got around pretty quick sideways.”

Now check out the video of the action around Melbourne’s GP circuit.

Even for Kiwi Whiddett, the session was a unique opportunity to showcase his skills.

“This track is so gnarly, it’s so fast! It was an honour to bring drifting here and have the F1 teams be amazed, and to be respected in that manner was really cool. It’s such a different discipline of driving. With drifting, it’s explosive, it’s scary; it’s fun. It’s intensified so much because it’s judged and you’ve got three or four corners so one little mistake and you’re back on the trailer.

Whiddett was also pretty happy with his famous co-pilot, the most famous Red Bull driver,