Rip Curl drops new Search GPS3 Watch and iOS app that lets Surfers track waves

Rip Curl recently announced its newest product, unveiling the Search GPS3 watch alongside a revamped Rip Curl Search GPS iOS app. The big news is the app now extends detailed surf tracking capabilities to the Apple Watch for the first time.

This third-generation hardware aims to provide surfers with comprehensive session data and real-time conditions directly on their wrist. It builds on Rip Curl’s history in the surf watch space, which started back in 2014.

Since their first GPS watch, Rip Curl surfers have impressively logged over 25 million waves globally. This new watch and the expansion to Apple Watch aim to significantly grow that user base and data pool.

We’re stoked to finally launch the new Search GPS3 watch, packed with next-level surf and tide features. Now, with the Search GPS app available on Apple Watch, even more surfers can experience this groundbreaking technology and become part of a global surfing community. Michael Choma, Senior Designer of Product, Experience & Innovation at Rip Curl.

Here’s a look at the features packed into the new dedicated watch:

Rip Curl Search GPS3 Watch features

Advanced Surf Tracking

Captures key metrics like paddle count, maximum wave speed, and total distance covered during your surf.

Real-Time Conditions

Pulls in live surf conditions using data supplied by Surfline, viewable directly on the watch face.

Improved Design

The GPS3 boasts a thinner, lighter profile while being built tougher to withstand the demands of surfing.

High-Resolution Display

Features a clear, vibrant colour display for easy readability in various light conditions.

Fitness Tracking

Adds basic fitness monitoring including step counting, estimated calorie burn, and goal setting features.

On-Wrist Logbook

Allows you to quickly review your most recent surf session stats without needing your phone.

While the new dedicated watch is a solid update, the arrival of the Rip Curl Search GPS app on Apple Watch is arguably the bigger story.

This instantly turns compatible Apple Watches into capable surf trackers, opening up the platform to potentially millions of existing Apple Watch users who surf.

The app brings a suite of features designed for performance analysis and community engagement:

Rip Curl Search GPS App (Apple Watch) features

Session Replay Review your surf sessions wave by wave, analysing your performance metrics after you’re back on land.

Stat Comparison Compare your session data against friends or check out the latest logs from Rip Curl’s professional team riders.

Social Sharing Share details of your surf sessions and key statistics easily across your preferred social media platforms.

Boss of the Break Compete for bragging rights on local leaderboards against other users surfing your home break.

Virtual Leagues Set up private leagues to compete directly against your mates, regardless of where they are surfing globally.

The Rip Curl Search GPS3 Watch is hitting shelves now in Rip Curl stores and online, priced at A$349.99.

The updated Rip Curl Search GPS iOS app, including Apple Watch support, is also available now via the Apple App Store, offering both free and premium subscription options.

For more information, head to https://www.ripcurl.com/au/