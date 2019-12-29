Road tripping the Great Ocean Road in a Tesla Model 3, captured in 360

Over the Christmas holiday period, many new Tesla owners used the time off work to take to the roads and enjoy their car. Since getting my Model 3 back in September, I’ve already clocked up more than 6,000km, but that didn’t stop me heading to the Great Ocean Road to experience the amazing views.

After driving from Wodonga to Geelong a few days earlier, the road trip began with a charge in Torquay. The RACV Torquay Resort features Electric Vehicle recharging in their carpark for both guests and the public to use.

As part of Chargefox’s growing network of charging locations, there are 2x Ultra-fast chargers, capable of 350kWh (the model 3 can accept 250kWh) as well as 2x 50kWh chargers. The Model 3 uses the CCS2 charging standard, but on the other side, you’ll find a CHAdeMO plug for other EVs like the Nissan Leaf.

Starting the journey in Torquay, I drove down the coast, through Anglesea, to eventually arrive at Lorne. The 3hr round trip was a great opportunity to see the coast, take in the amazing views with stunning blue water and visit some new places I hadn’t seen before.

I was tempted to do the full run to Warrnambool, where there’s a bank of Tesla Superchargers, but that would have added many hours to the journey.

The drive provided a great opportunity to put the Insta360 One X camera to the test. Mounted on a GoPro suction-cup, secured to the top of the Model 3’s glass roof, the camera did a great job of capturing the experience.

Now check out the video below, which has been sped up 500x to showcase the drive in just under 3 minutes. Having the drive captured in all directions provides the opportunity to rotate the view in post-production and it’s published in 4K quality. Enjoy.

The drive itself was fairly easy, incredibly comfortable in those seats, but given Autopilot did most of the driving, it really afforded me the opportunity to take in more of the view. I did take control through the windy mountainous roads, and what was an incredibly fun drive, was only really spoilt by traffic.