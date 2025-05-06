More
    Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 Trailer 2, rides past 100 Million views in 9 hours

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    GTA 6 has been in development for more than a decade and recently suffered another delay. To help ease the wait, developer Rockstar Games has released Trailer 2 of the game.

    The videos shared across their social networks are rapidly accumulating views and is well on it’s way to smashing records.

    Guiness World Records is watching, sharing the previous record for the most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours is Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 with 90,421,491 views, as of 5 December 2023.

    At the time of writing, we’re just 9 hours into the launch and news is spreading through social networks, blogs and the media that this trailer is out. Let’s take a look at the view counts so far across the official Rockstar Games social networks.

    PlatformView count
    X58.8 Million
    YouTube (Embedded on the official site)35.49 Million
    Facebook9.1 Million
    Instagram3.54 Million
    Total106.93 Million

    What’s very strange is that RockstarGames on TikTok has 980,000 followers, but is yet to post a single video, which seems like a missed opportunity.

    This is actually a big deal for the platform X, which is now showing it’s ability to distribute content to the widest audience. Considering Meta’s platforms have many more users, this is an interesting metric.

    The trailer itself shows some really nice upgrades to the visual quality of the product, with environments and humans looking very realistic. It achieves what a good trailer should, which is to get gamers excited about the upcoming release, it’s just a shame there’s still quite a wait before we can get hands-on.

    One criticism of the trailer is around the lack of footage from a gamer’s perspective that shows what the experience will truly be like. Much of the video shows cut scenes from the story aspect of the game so we’ll expect to see much more gameplay in Trailer 3.

    If you haven’t been to the website, it’s definitely worth a scroll, the design is quite impressive, seamlessly blending, visuals and information.

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwright
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

