RØDE unveils Sonaura tech and an AI-powered future at NAB 2026

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas is always a showcase for the latest in content creation gear, but this year, a major Australian player has stolen the show with a suite of announcements that genuinely redefine the future of audio. RØDE, an Australian-owned and operated company with a storied 50-year history, has lifted the curtain on new products, software, and a world-leading microphone technology set to disrupt the entire industry.

The core of this massive product wave is Sonaura, a breakthrough studio-grade MEMS microphone technology that is poised to underpin the next generation of professional audio solutions across the Freedman Group ecosystem.

This announcement isn’t just incremental; it signals a fundamental shift towards smarter, more compact, and AI-driven production tools, positioning RØDE and Australian engineering at the forefront of a global technology revolution. From a professional UHF wireless system to intelligent podcast editing software and refined studio arms, RØDE is expanding its footprint far beyond the capture phase and into an era of intelligent editing.

Sonaura: The tiny microphone that changes everything

The biggest headline from RØDE’s NAB presentation is Sonaura, which they are calling a breakthrough studio-grade MEMS microphone technology. This technology combines RØDE’s industry-leading audio engineering with cutting-edge semiconductor expertise from Infineon. The goal is to fundamentally redefine how professional audio is captured across all disciplines, including broadcasting, filmmaking, and content creation.

Sonaura is capable of delivering exceptional audio fidelity, precision, and durability despite its ultra-compact 4mm x 5mm form factor. This breakthrough in miniaturisation achieves a level of performance that was previously unattainable in such a small package. This technological feat introduces a new class of microphone performance, offering unprecedented signal clarity and resilience.

The performance specs are truly impressive, boasting an industry-leading Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) of 83dB and a self-noise measurement of just 11dBA. This level of clarity provides broadcast-grade fidelity while also offering greater resilience compared to traditional professional microphone technology.

Peter Freedman AM, Founder and Chairman of the Freedman Group, reflected on the achievement by stating, “What we’ve achieved with Sonaura was once considered impossible”. He went on to say, “We have always been relentless in our pursuit of delivering the highest quality audio, and Sonaura is not only proof of that unwavering commitment, but a testament to RØDE and the wider Freedman Group’s ethos of shattering barriers and crushing conventions.”

Sonaura is also built for longevity, featuring Infineon’s revolutionary Sealed Dual Membrane design. This design combines ultra-low self-noise with enhanced environmental robustness and reduces sensitivity to physical shock compared to conventional microphones. The technology is engineered to withstand extreme conditions, ensuring consistent performance and long-term reliability in any environment.

Ryan Burke, Freedman Group Portfolio Manager, highlighted the achievement, noting, “Sonaura is a true feat of engineering,” and adding, “It’s clarity, resilience and sonic precision combined with its ultra-compact form heralds the bright future of microphone technology.” This new platform will begin its rollout within the Freedman Group lineup, starting with the L1 sub-miniature lavalier microphone from Lectrosonics, bringing studio-grade performance to professional wireless and broadcast environments.

RØDELink II: The next generation of professional wireless

Moving to the next generation of wireless systems, RØDE unveiled RØDELink II, a professional UHF wireless microphone system built for filmmakers, broadcasters, and high-end content creators. The system leverages proprietary UHF wireless transmission technology, offering unparalleled sound quality, best-in-class range, and staunch stability, particularly in demanding RF environments. This reliable performance draws heavily on decades of UHF innovation pioneered by its stablemate, Lectrosonics, bringing proven expertise into RØDE’s new product line.

The RØDELink II is designed for versatility and professional production, featuring two transmitters and a single receiver for seamless dual-channel operation. Each transmitter includes a broadcast-grade lavalier microphone with locking connectors, which provides exceptional detail and secure, high-quality audio capture for interviews and live performances.

The standout feature for professionals is the inclusion of 32-bit float on-board recording, which allows users to record pristine audio directly to a microSD card, regardless of how loud or quiet the source may be. This revolutionary function provides absolute peace of mind, ensuring that no recording is ever lost due to clipping or incorrect level setting. Adding to its professional focus, RØDELink II also features a dedicated timecode I/O port, making it easier than ever to accurately align audio and video in post-production without complex manual adjustments.

The system boasts a rugged metal body built to withstand the rigours of location recording and includes three removable lithium-ion batteries for extended operating time. It ships complete with a comprehensive accessory kit housed in a premium travel case, positioning RØDELink II as an essential, high-end tool. RØDELink II is also complemented by a new range of timecode and audio cables, including 3.5mm TRS to 5-Pin and 3.5mm TRS to BNC timecode cables with locking, right-angle connectors for compact and secure setups.

Elevating the studio with new hardware

RØDE continues to refine the physical studio environment with two new professional studio arms designed to meet the demands of modern creators: the LPA1 and DS3. Both accessories are focused on precision, stability, and maintaining a clean, organised workspace.

The LPA1 Low-Profile Studio Arm is engineered to sit neatly below the camera’s line of sight, preventing visual obstruction during recording, streaming, and broadcast setups. It offers an impressive 750mm of extended horizontal reach and a wide vertical adjustment range, allowing creators to perfectly position both end-address and side-address microphones. The arm supports professional equipment with confidence, featuring a high load capacity of up to 2kg and universal thread compatibility. For a clean aesthetic, it includes integrated cable management to keep XLR and USB cables neatly concealed.

For creators requiring flexibility without permanent clamps, the DS3 Professional Desktop Studio Arm sets a new standard for compact desktop solutions. The DS3 features a heavy weighted base that sits securely on any flat surface, offering maximum stability for microphones, cameras, lights, and accessories. It includes a precision-engineered ball head for smooth, whisper-quiet movement and supports devices up to 1.5kg.

The DS3 balances rugged durability with an understated elegance, crafted from precision-manufactured metal and finished in classic black or crisp white. It even features a natural cork base inlay, which enhances stability and adds a premium tactile finish that reflects the thoughtful design RØDE is known for. Designed at RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia, the DS3 is another example of their commitment to precision engineering across every element of the creator workflow.

Finally, for podcasters looking to elevate their on-camera brand identity, the PodMic Flag is a simple yet impactful customisable microphone flag designed specifically for the RØDE PodMic. Precision-engineered to integrate flawlessly with the WS14 pop filter, it allows users to display their logo or artwork with a refined, broadcast-ready finish. Creators can design and print their own artwork to apply via the wrap-around sticker format, delivering a crisp, professional aesthetic ideal for video podcasts and livestreams.

AI takes the lead in production with RØDECaster Studio

The most forward-looking announcement is the RØDECaster Studio, an innovative new desktop application developed by RØDE’s state-of-the-art UK AI Lab, designed to revolutionise how podcasters edit and publish spoken-word content. Available for both Mac and Windows, this platform is a significant evolution in podcast production, uniting capture, cloud workflow, intelligent editing, and distribution within a single cohesive system.

RØDECaster Studio features a next-generation transcript-based editing engine that generates highly accurate transcripts with word-level timestamp alignment and intuitive speaker identification. This means creators can now refine dialogue simply by editing the text on the screen, just like editing a document.

One of the most powerful features is the integrated voice and chat-powered RØDE Assistant, which is capable of handling high-level editing tasks through natural-language commands. Creators can ask the Assistant to automatically trim intros and outros, remove filler words and gaps, apply censorship, smooth speech, or request meaning-based edits. Advanced AI-powered in-painting tools also allow for words or entire phrases to be corrected or replaced naturally, preserving tone and cadence without the need for time-consuming re-recording.

The application streamlines the path to publication through features like automatic title and summary generation. It also includes one-click export presets that automatically optimise the sample rate, format, bit depth, and loudness for major platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. RØDECaster Studio is currently available for Beta testing, signifying RØDE’s extension of its ecosystem beyond audio capture and into the new era of intelligent post-production.

RØDE Capture expands to Android with Direct Connect

In a move that will satisfy a massive contingent of mobile creators, RØDE also announced that its intuitive video and audio recording phone application, RØDE Capture, will soon be available on Android. This expansion moves the app beyond its original iOS confines, making it accessible to far more users globally.

The Android release will include the innovative Direct Connect feature, which is a massive productivity boost for on-the-go content creators. Direct Connect allows compatible RØDE Wireless Micro, Wireless GO (gen 3), and Wireless PRO transmitters to connect directly to a smartphone via Bluetooth, completely eliminating the need for a physical receiver. This results in a streamlined, ultra-portable recording setup that delivers high-quality wireless audio faster and more easily than ever before.

This functionality delivers the same advanced creative toolkit that iOS users have come to rely on, including an intuitive interface, dual-camera recording modes, and complete in-app control of compatible RØDE microphones. The expansion marks a significant step forward in making professional mobile content creation more flexible and efficient for Android users.

Australian availability

While RØDE is an Australian company, the precise local pricing for Sonaura-powered products, RØDELink II, the LPA1, DS3, and PodMic Flag is yet to be announced, with all noted as “coming soon”. The RØDECaster Studio application is currently available for Beta testing.

These announcements at NAB 2026 showcase RØDE’s relentless commitment to innovation and Australian engineering excellence, ensuring the company remains a global powerhouse in the creative technology sector. The suite of new products and software provides an end-to-end ecosystem that is smarter, more durable, and infinitely more capable for the modern creator.

For more information, head to rode.com