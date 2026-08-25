RØDE’s new DS3 desktop studio arm boosts capacity to 1.5kg for modern creator desks

Australian audio brand RØDE has released the DS3, its next-generation professional desktop studio arm, designed to handle the heavier gear now common on creator desks.

The DS3 builds directly on the popular DS2 and raises the maximum payload from around 900g to 1.5kg. That increase opens the door to broadcast-style XLR microphones, larger-diaphragm condensers, cameras, lights and other accessories that previously sat outside the older arm’s comfort zone.

For many Australian podcasters, streamers and hybrid video creators, desk real estate is already tight. Clamp-style boom arms demand an exposed edge and can transmit vibration through the table. The DS3, like its predecessor, uses a weighted base instead. It sits anywhere on a flat surface and leaves the desk edge free.

Higher capacity without the clamp

RØDE states the DS3 supports up to 1.5kg. That figure covers its own PodMic and similar dynamic broadcast microphones as well as many larger condenser models, compact cameras and lighting accessories. The all-metal construction and redesigned base are intended to keep the setup stable under that extra weight while still occupying a compact footprint.

The base itself has been reworked for better stability under heavier loads. It includes an acoustic isolation pad that differs by colour. The Classic Black version uses a soft-touch silicone pad on the top and underside. The Crisp White version, which is coming soon, uses natural cork on both sides. Both aim to reduce vibration transfer into the microphone while also giving the unit a finished look.

Cable management is handled by integrated clips that keep XLR and USB leads routed neatly and out of the way. The result is a cleaner desk surface, which matters when cameras, monitors and interfaces already compete for space.

Quiet, precise positioning

A precision-engineered ball head sits at the heart of the DS3. RØDE describes the movement as smooth, controlled and virtually silent. That matters when a recording or live stream is already underway. Creators can make small adjustments without introducing handling noise or interrupting the take.

A single-motion central lock then secures the chosen angle. Once set, the position holds firmly. The combination of free-moving ball head and quick lock is intended to make on-the-fly changes practical rather than disruptive.

The arm arrives with three thread adaptors: 3/8″, 1/4″ and 5/8″. That covers the majority of microphones, camera mounts and lighting accessories out of the box. No extra shopping trip is required to get started.

Designed and made in Sydney

RØDE continues to design and manufacture at its Sydney headquarters. The company operates multiple warehouses and employs a substantial local team across engineering, production and quality control. For Australian buyers that local manufacturing base still carries weight, both for support and for the knowledge that the product was developed with the same market conditions in mind.

The DS3 is available now in black for US$109, which converts to approximately A$152 at current exchange rates. White will follow. The unit ships worldwide, so Australian stock should appear through local retailers and the RØDE site in the usual short timeframe after the global announcement.

Practical fit for Australian creators

Many local content setups sit on shared desks, kitchen tables or temporary surfaces rather than permanent studio furniture. A clamp-dependent arm can be awkward or impossible in those environments. The weighted-base approach removes that limitation. You place the DS3 where the mic or camera needs to be, adjust the angle, lock it, and get on with the recording.

The higher payload also reduces the need to choose between a solid dynamic microphone and a lightweight condenser simply because of stand limitations. Creators running multi-mic podcasts or adding a second camera or key light gain more flexibility without upgrading to a full boom arm and desk clamp system.

Compared with RØDE’s own PSA1 series studio arms, the DS3 trades some reach for portability and independence from the desk edge. The PSA1 remains the better choice for long fixed installs that need maximum extension. The DS3 targets the growing number of hybrid desks where equipment moves regularly and the setup needs to stay tidy and quick to reconfigure.

What stays the same, and what improves

The fundamental concept—no clamp, heavy base, compact arm—remains. The gains sit in capacity, quieter repositioning, stronger base stability and the refined isolation pads. Cable routing is cleaner, and the included thread adaptors broaden compatibility without extra cost.

RØDE positions the DS3 for “today’s creator setups.” That language reflects the shift many Australian users have already made: podcasting desks that also host cameras, streaming lights and multiple interfaces. A stand that only handled a single lightweight USB microphone is no longer enough for a growing number of those workflows.

Local pricing will settle once Australian retailers list the unit. Given the DS2’s typical street prices in the A$130–170 range, the DS3 is expected to sit in a similar or modestly higher band once stock arrives. Worldwide shipping is already active from the global announcement.

For creators who have outgrown the original DS2 or who simply need a stable, clamp-free way to position heavier gear, the DS3 delivers a clear step up in capability while keeping the same core convenience that made the earlier model popular.

For more information, head to RØDE.