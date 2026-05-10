ROG unveils new 280Hz ultrawide QD-OLED and awesome secondary touch display for your battlestation

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced two compelling additions to their monitor lineup, signalling a clear focus on both breathtaking visual performance and streamlined desktop efficiency for the modern gamer.

The new displays, the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS and the ROG Strix XG129C, address the growing demand for top-tier visual fidelity combined with advanced multitasking capabilities. These monitors offer a dual-purpose solution designed to elevate any enthusiast’s gaming and streaming station into a comprehensive command centre.

The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS steps in as a flagship-tier monitor, bringing cutting-edge panel technology to a wider audience of enthusiast gamers. This 34-inch curved display builds upon the legacy of premium models like the 360Hz ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN, expanding ROG’s range across different performance tiers and form factors. It promises spectacular visuals with an emphasis on speed and longevity, a critical combination for competitive players.

The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS: A new era for ultrawide gaming

At its core, the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS features a 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) panel with an aggressive 1800R curvature for immersive viewing. This is an RGB Tandem QD-OLED panel, which represents the pinnacle of current display technology, delivering vibrant colours and unparalleled contrast.

The standout performance metric is the incredibly fast 280Hz refresh rate, paired with a virtually instantaneous 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GTG) response time. This combination ensures motion clarity is buttery smooth and responsive, giving competitive gamers a distinct edge in fast-paced titles.

One of the key innovations is the integrated RGB Stripe Pixel arrangement, which ASUS claims delivers clear and super-sharp text edges. This technology helps to resolve the historical issue of fringing often associated with non-standard pixel layouts on OLED displays. Furthermore, the monitor is equipped with BlackShield Film, significantly boosting panel durability and visual quality.

The BlackShield Film increases scratch resistance by 2.5 times compared to previous-generation QD-OLED monitors, offering greater peace of mind. Crucially for visual fidelity, this film also boosts perceived black levels by up to 40%, delivering truly deep and inky blacks essential for high dynamic range content.

As a true visual powerhouse, the XG34WCDMS is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black compliant, signifying its exceptional performance in rendering dark scenes. It features a wide colour gamut, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 space, and offers true 10-bit colour depth. This accuracy is quantified by a Delta E<2 colour difference, making the monitor equally suited for professional photo and video editing tasks as it is for gaming.

To combat the inherent risk of OLED burn-in, the display incorporates the built-in ASUS OLED Care Pro suite. This advanced system uses a Neo Proximity Sensor to intelligently detect when the user steps away from the desk. When the sensor detects the user is absent, it automatically switches the display to a black screen, effectively mitigating the risk of static image retention and ensuring panel longevity.

The user experience is further enhanced by the DisplayWidget Center utility, which offers a streamlined control hub for the monitor. This software facilitates automatic firmware updates and provides users with the ability to easily export, import, or copy display configurations used by professional streamers.

Connectivity is robust and versatile, catering to the modern multi-device setup. The XG34WCDMS features DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression (DSC), two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a convenient USB-C port that supports 15-watt Power Delivery. It also includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and an earphone jack for comprehensive peripheral management.

For fluid, tear-free gaming, the monitor supports Adaptive Sync technology, confirmed to be both G-Sync compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro certified. This ensures seamless synchronisation between the graphics card and the display, eliminating visual stuttering during high-speed gameplay.

ROG has also considered desk space with a new compact stand design for the XG34WCDMS. This thoughtful design choice frees up valuable real estate on the desktop, allowing for expansive mouse movements and better organisation of essential gaming peripherals. With a peak brightness of 1300 cd/m² in HDR mode and a massive 1,500,000:1 typical contrast ratio, this monitor is positioned to be a true showstopper.

The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS is set to retail in Australia for A$1,499.00 (MSRP).

The ROG Strix XG129C: The ultimate desktop command centre

Shifting focus from the primary display, the ROG Strix XG129C is engineered specifically to function as the perfect secondary display. Its design philosophy aims for seamless integration, being ideally shaped to slide subtly underneath a primary monitor, instantly upgrading the overall desktop experience.

Unlike many portable screens that use an ultrawide 32:9 ratio, the XG129C opts for a highly optimised 12.3-inch IPS panel with a 24:9 aspect ratio and a 1920 x 720 resolution. This specific dimension minimises distracting black bars that often appear on the top and bottom of the display, thus offering a more generous vertical viewing area for secondary information.

Usability is paramount with this device, which features 10-point touch control on its projective capacitive IPS panel. This smooth, precise multi-finger input allows for quick adjustments to the On-Screen Display (OSD), rapid execution of hotkeys, and efficient application management. This makes it an indispensable tool during intense gaming or streaming sessions.

To maintain visual consistency across a multi-monitor setup, the XG129C boasts exceptional colour performance. It covers 125% of the sRGB colour gamut and 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut, ensuring its vibrant output matches that of premium primary displays.

Hardware enthusiasts will be particularly interested in the XG129C’s dedicated system monitoring capabilities. The secondary display includes a bundled one-year subscription to AIDA64 Extreme, a highly regarded system information utility. This software pairs perfectly with two exclusive ROG SensorPanel interfaces.

These SensorPanel interfaces transform the screen into a dedicated, real-time hardware monitoring dashboard, allowing users to keep a close eye on system performance metrics. Like its larger sibling, the XG129C is also fully supported by the ASUS DisplayWidget Center and the ASUS Control Panel for intuitive, immediate setting adjustments.

Connectivity and physical design are meticulously refined to keep the desktop pristine and clutter-free. The monitor utilises a hybrid-signal USB-C port that manages power, video signal, and touch data simultaneously through a single cable.

A secondary USB-C port is included, offering 20W Power Delivery to charge other devices, while an HDMI 1.2 port ensures broad compatibility with various PCs and other devices. All this functionality is housed within a sleek chassis that measures just 6.3mm at the panel, making it incredibly thin and easy to place.

Maximum mounting versatility is provided through a built-in adjustable kickstand, allowing for easy angling and placement on a desk. Additionally, a standard 1/4″ tripod socket is included, offering more permanent or creative mounting solutions for custom PC builds. The ROG Strix XG129C features a 75Hz refresh rate and a typical contrast ratio of 1,200:1.

The ROG Strix XG129C will be available from participating Australian retailer partners, priced at A$299.00 (MSRP). Together, these two new releases underscore ROG’s commitment to providing complete, high-performance display solutions for the demanding Australian gaming and enthusiast market.

For more information, head to ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS Page and for more information on the ROG Strix XG129C visit here.