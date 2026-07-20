REVIEW: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 balances ultra-premium design with gaming powerhouse specs

ASUS has dropped the latest iteration of their 14-inch gaming champion, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2026) GU405. If you’re looking for a machine that can comfortably handle intensive content creation, high-end editing, and demanding gaming on the go, this laptop might just be the answer. It’s certainly got enough performance under the hood to act as your main PC, especially considering how cloud-centric most workflows are these days.

We got our hands on this highly anticipated laptop to see if it lives up to the hype.

Out of the box and design

The unboxing experience starts off strong. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 arrives in a really nice, smooth silver box, with the instructions packaged away nicely inside the inner flap. Once you pull the laptop out, the build quality is immediately apparent. It sits at just on 30cm wide, making it highly portable.

The unboxing experience is delightful with these shiny silver boxes. (Photo: TechAU)

One of the first surprises was the power brick. For how large it is, it’s surprisingly light. ASUS has used an L-shaped cord on one side of the brick, which is great because it stops the cable from getting in the way and taking up unnecessary desk space. It’s not a standard power plug, meaning you’ll only be able to plug it into the laptop on one side. The cable also includes a built-in Velcro strap which is a nice touch to prevent tangling without needing to hunt for your own ties.

The power brick is fairly chunky, but rather light. (Photo: TechAU)

If you don’t want to lug the main brick around, you don’t have to; any decent USB-C power pack will work, and power pass-through on desktop docks works perfectly too (we successfully tested it with a Razer dock). Just note that charging will be slower since you’ll be pushing fewer watts than the official brick.

Connectivity without the dongles

One of the best things about the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14’s design is the input/output options. So many modern laptops force you to live the dongle life, but ASUS has loaded this chassis with real-world port choices.

Ports on the left side of the laptop. (Photo: TechAU)

On one side, you get a HDMI port and an AUX input, which means no searching around for audio or display adapters. That side also hosts a USB-A and a USB-C port. Flip over to the other side, and you’ll find another USB-C port, another USB-A port, and a dedicated SD card slot. If you use another camera, drone, or 3D printer, having that built-in SD slot is an absolute lifesaver, saving you from carrying an external laptop hub or having to plug in an SD card reader.

Ports on the right side of the laptop. (Photo: TechAU)

Keyboard, trackpad, and RGB

Open up the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, and you’re greeted by a gorgeous array of RGB lighting. The lighting on the back is rather interesting too. It’s customisable, but only shows as a white light, not RGB.

The lighting on the back is interesting, more of a gimmick since you usually aren’t the one looking at it, and I’d rather cover mine in stickers! (Photo: TechAU)

The laptop’s keyboard comes as a smaller keyboard, and most 14-inch laptops won’t carry a full-sized keyboard as it simply doesn’t fit. What this keyboard lacks in a number pad, it makes up for in typing feel. It feels really nice to type with, offering much more tactility than your standard, mushy laptop keyboard.

The keyboard has a beautiful mechanical sound and the trackpad takes up a lot of real estate. (Photo: TechAU)

ASUS has also added four extra customisable ‘M’ keys at the top for media controls, which are incredibly intuitive for adjusting volume on the fly. Beneath the keys sits a massive trackpad that takes up almost all the remaining deck space. It feels smooth like glass, but if you aren’t much of a trackpad user, the dual-sided USB-A ports mean you can quickly connect a mouse to whichever side suits your setup. There’s also a quick option to disable the trackpad entirely. I loved this as I’m a mouse user all the way and having this option for me is a non-negotiable.

After you’ve unboxed and turned on the laptop, make sure you set aside some time. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 runs Windows, so you’ll need to go through the usual initial setup steps, though Windows does a great job of letting you port your settings over from another computer to speed things up.

That liquid beautiful display

The absolute star of the show here is the screen. ASUS has equipped the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with a 14″ 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED ROG Nebula HDR Display running at a smooth 120Hz.

It is a liquid clear display. The colours are incredibly vibrant, and it is so sharp that you can’t even see the individual pixels. While it isn’t a touchscreen, the visual depth and colour accuracy make it a dream for creative work. The display is framed by a very subtle webcam at the top, which delivers nice, clear audio through the onboard speakers. The sound depth is impressive and doesn’t sound tinny at all, which is rare for a laptop of this size.

The picture quality is amazingly crisp, so much so, that phone photos don’t do it justice. You need to experience it in person. (Photo: TechAU)

Performance and benchmarks

Under the hood, this specific configuration that I tried out (the GU405AR-SY006W) packs some serious hardware:

Processor: Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 386H

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Plus, it comes preinstalled with ASUS’ Armoury Crate and the Xbox app.

The Armoury Crate software lets you customise lighting, effects, performance modes, and allows you to see your system at a glance. (Screenshot: TechAU)

To stress test the system, we ran the Blender Benchmark Launcher. The combination of the Ultra 9 processor and the RTX 5070 Ti means this machine chews through heavy rendering workloads and modern games with ease. What’s most impressive is that for such a high-spec PC, it runs very quietly.

It obviously gets louder when the fans spin up under heavy load, but even then, the thermal management is pretty good. I was so impressed that this laptop came out in the top 8% of all benchmarks for GPU. That’s right, the top 8%… for a laptop! That’s wild. The fact that this laptop is more powerful than the previous desktop PC I built speaks volumes of its capability.

This laptop GPU is in the top 8% of all computers that have been benchmarked. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Availability

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2026) is available now through the official ASUS ROG store and major Australian technology retailers. The laptop does come with some options, and thus the starting price is $4,399 AUD.

It seems like a lot, but its RRP is $5,499 AUD, meaning you can snag this laptop for more than a thousand dollars off. The prices go up if you select a better GPU (going up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 16GB).

All other specs are the same. It’s fairly comparable to a desktop PC, with the portability. And as you can see from the benchmarks, it absolutely holds up. If we benchmarked with the better graphics card, the laptop would have sat even higher on the performance chart.

So if you are looking for a premium, highly portable device that refuses to compromise on specs, design, or screen quality, this is absolutely worth checking out.