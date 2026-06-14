Rolls-Royce is building small nuclear reactors for the UK and Japan

When most people hear the name Rolls-Royce, they immediately picture ultra-luxury cars packed with pristine leather, umbrellas hidden in the doors, and a price tag that requires a second mortgage on a mansion.

If you are a tech and energy nerd, you already know the automotive brand is actually a completely separate beast owned by BMW.

The original Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a massive industrial powerhouse that builds a lot more than just commercial aircraft engines. They develop complex power and propulsion solutions for global defence and heavy industry.

We are talking about naval nuclear propulsion for the UK Royal Navy submarine fleet, advanced marine gas turbines, and the massive engines powering combat jets like the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Now, the industrial giant is leveraging its deep nuclear pedigree for a massive new international venture which may leave Australia reconsidering their nuclear position down under.

A new triple-headed partnership

At 10 Downing Street, during an official visit from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Rolls-Royce signed two major trilateral Memorandums of Cooperation.

The deal details a partnership between Rolls-Royce and the UK National Nuclear Laboratory, as well as the Japan Atomic Energy Agency. The partnership is focused on accelerating commercial deployment by combining sovereign capabilities.

This comes on the back of a recent deal in April to deliver SMR units in Europe after signing a contract with CEZ Group.

The goal is simple yet incredibly ambitious: fast-track the development of next-generation, high-temperature advanced nuclear reactors.

You might already be familiar with Rolls-Royce SMR, the business unit currently working on water-cooled Small Modular Reactors designed to pump bulk electricity into standard power grids.

This new international agreement focuses on something entirely different.

The partnership is targeting Advanced Modular Reactors using High-Temperature Gas-Cooled technology paired with Coated Particle Fuel.

Tiny reactors with massive heat

Unlike traditional massive nuclear plants, these AMRs operate at extreme temperatures of 700 degrees Celsius or more.

They are also significantly more compact, producing a modest 15 to 35 megawatts of electricity. One unit produces enough low-carbon energy to power roughly 1 million average homes.

That small footprint makes them uniquely suited for off-grid industrial settings, data centres, military bases, and heavy manufacturing.

Instead of just dumping raw electricity into a massive national grid, they supply flexible, localized heat and power directly to energy-intensive industrial processes like steel-making, green hydrogen production, and cement manufacturing.

The coolest part about this tech is that the safety mechanism is baked directly into the fuel itself, helping aleviate concerns about the technology that now differs considerably from that which seen environmental disasters in the past.

What is Coated Particle Fuel?

In a high-temperature AMR, poppy seed-sized pieces of uranium are wrapped in individual layers of ceramic material that are almost as tough as diamond.

Known as TRISO fuel, these particles are compacted into hexagonal blocks or billiard ball-sized pebbles.

Because they can withstand extreme operational temperatures and cool down entirely on their own, the design is considered inherently meltdown-proof.

This is the big game-changer that allows them to be constructed closer to urban areas or directly next to industrial estates without the usual safety panics.

Japan holds decades of technical expertise operating engineering test reactors using this exact technology, but the tech remains unproven commercially.

Under the new partnership, Japan will share its extensive safety data to help Rolls-Royce build a demonstrator AMR in the UK by the mid-2030s.

The agreements were formally backed by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as part of a broader 18 billion pound technology and clean energy investment package.

“Our two agreements with UKNNL and JAEA are a milestone moment for the UK’s nuclear sector.



Strengthening existing relationships between our nations and combining our broad nuclear capability, they will enable us to jointly address technical challenges and accelerate the development of Advanced Modular Reactors and their advanced coated particle fuel, to deliver industrial growth, skilled jobs and energy security for our nations.” Chris Cholerton, Group President, Rolls-Royce

The Australian context and our 25-year holding pattern

To put this Rolls-Royce announcement into context for an Aussie audience, it helps to look at how different our local landscape is compared to the UK and Japan.

While those nations are actively signing international pacts to deploy next-gen reactors, Australia remains in a unique, highly contested holding pattern.

Right now, it is illegal to build or operate a commercial nuclear power plant in Australia.

The ban is codified in two pieces of federal legislation passed in the late 1990s: the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 and the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Act 1998.

These laws explicitly prohibit the federal government from approving, and the regulator from licensing, commercial nuclear fuel fabrication, power plants, or enrichment facilities.

Australia does have some nuclear tech already

We have a rich history in nuclear science, just not in power generation. The OPAL Research Reactor at Lucas Heights in Sydney is used to produce critical medical radioisotopes and conduct scientific research, but it produces zero electricity for the grid.

Furthermore, Australia holds roughly one-third of the world’s known uranium deposits. We mine it and export it globally for energy use in other countries, but we cannot legally use it to power our own blenders or electric vehicles.

The biggest shift in Australia’s nuclear policy came with the signing of the AUKUS trilateral security pact, which allows Australia to acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

While this introduces nuclear reactors into the Australian Defence Force for military propulsion, the federal government maintains a strict line of separation, keeping the civil nuclear power ban firmly in place.

As Australia works toward its climate goals, nuclear energy has become one of the most polarizing topics in federal politics.

The Federal Opposition has made civil nuclear energy the cornerstone of its climate policy, proposing to lift the legislative ban and construct seven state-owned nuclear power stations on the sites of retiring coal-fired power stations.

They argue that zero-emission nuclear is essential for providing baseload grid stability alongside renewables.

Conversely, the current federal government and the Greens remain firmly opposed to lifting the ban, relying heavily on economic and logistical data from CSIRO’s annual GenCost reports.

The primary arguments against the nuclear option in Australia focus on three main hurdles: cost, timeline, and social license.

Financial modeling indicates that nuclear power is significantly more expensive per megawatt-hour to construct and operate in Australia than a combination of wind, solar, and firmed storage.

The lack of an established global commercial supply chain, and lower economies of scale per MW, mean Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) have an Estimated Cost Range (per MWh) of between $230 to $380+, while Wind & Solar + Storage/Transmission is significantly cheaper, estimated to cost between $90 to $145 per MWh.

Because Australia lacks a domestic civil nuclear industry, supply chain, and regulatory framework, building our first operational plant is estimated to take anywhere from 10 to 20 years. Critics argue this is too slow to replace aging coal plants closing this decade.

Finding communities willing to host reactors and establishing a permanent domestic repository for high-level radioactive waste also remain massive political challenges.

In summary

If international partnerships successfully commercialize micro-reactors that can safely power isolated heavy industries, data centres, or regional mining operations off-grid, it could fundamentally alter the debate in Australia, regardless of who holds government.

For more information, head to Rolls-Royce.