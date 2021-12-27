Ryobi 36V Battery Inverter provides 240V outlet to power your tech in a pinch

We all take power for granted, but there are times where mother nature has other ideas. Given our reliance on our laptops and phones, having a backup solution to charge these devices provides great peace of mind.

For those of us who have already bought into the Ryobi gardening tools, you’ll likely already have a 36V that can easily slide into this 36V 300W Battery Topper Inverter. Once in place, the battery then supplies power to standard 240V outlet, which is perfect for powering laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones and more.

The inverter also features 1x USB-A and 1x USB-C ports so you can power multiple devices at once and with a peak output of 450W (laptops commonly use around 70W), there are lots of options afforded by a power output that high. You could essentially charge the phones of all the family at once, or even a TV.

Ryobi says you don’t need to be concerned about this power damaging expensive electronics, thanks to a ‘pure sine wave output’.

Given there’s a high likelihood that you’ll be using this when the power is out, Ryobi has thoughtfully included a LED light so you don’t have to sit in the dark.

Clearly one big market for this will be those who like to travel outdoors, great for camping or picnics (could power a portable speaker), or even backyard parties and especially during black-outs.

One of the questions you’ll have is about battery life. How long can you power your electronics for on a single battery? This number is actually fairly difficult to estimate, given everyone’s use will be different and every device has a different power draw. Clearly, if you use fewer and less power-hungry devices, it will last longer, but remember it is always an option to buy another 36V battery if you find it doesn’t last long enough to meet your off-grid needs.

Personally, I love the idea of having one of these in my electric car, especially to charge drones and GoPros while you’re travelling to a location. There are many devices that charge of USB-C, but some like the DJI battery chargers require a 240V outlet. With this, you could also charge the headset battery and controller at the same time.

This is available at Bunnings for A$149.00 and for those who went the 18V direction, there’s an equivalent option for just $99.