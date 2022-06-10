Samsung adds Xbox App to their 8K/4K TVs and Smart Monitors

We’re all pretty familiar with our smart TVs offering entertainment apps from the growing list of streaming services, but now it seems game streaming is the new frontier.
Samsung has announced today that the Xbox App will be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLED and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.
This new partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Streaming, adds to partnerships between Samsung and Nvidia’s Geforce NOW and Google’s Stadia game streaming services.
Samsungs new Smart TVs will allow you to pair a controller and stream over 100 high-quality games, through the Xbox app, including blockbuster titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. You can see the full list of games available here.
The app is essentially your window into the Xbox Game Pass, with new titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, set to be available on day and date of release.
This app does essentially offers you the ability to game through your TV. This means you can take the price you otherwise would have spent on the console (Xbox Series X – $749.00) and apply that price to a better TV (one that supports this app).
In addition to the Xbox app offering hundreds of their favourite games via Xbox Game Pass, gamers can also look forward to an amazing gaming experience with minimised latency and amazing visual graphics thanks to advanced motion enhancements and game-play performance technology across Samsung’s 2022 Smart TV lineup and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.
The Xbox app will be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TV models in Australia beginning June 30th.
For more details, visit the Samsung Gaming Hub page https://www.samsung.com/us/televisions-home-theater/tvs/gaming-hub