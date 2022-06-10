Samsung adds Xbox App to their 8K/4K TVs and Smart Monitors

We’re all pretty familiar with our smart TVs offering entertainment apps from the growing list of streaming services, but now it seems game streaming is the new frontier.

Samsung has announced today that the Xbox App will be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLED and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

This new partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Streaming, adds to partnerships between Samsung and Nvidia’s Geforce NOW and Google’s Stadia game streaming services.

Samsungs new Smart TVs will allow you to pair a controller and stream over 100 high-quality games, through the Xbox app, including blockbuster titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. You can see the full list of games available here.

The app is essentially your window into the Xbox Game Pass, with new titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, set to be available on day and date of release.

This app does essentially offers you the ability to game through your TV. This means you can take the price you otherwise would have spent on the console (Xbox Series X – $749.00) and apply that price to a better TV (one that supports this app).

In addition to the Xbox app offering hundreds of their favourite games via Xbox Game Pass, gamers can also look forward to an amazing gaming experience with minimised latency and amazing visual graphics thanks to advanced motion enhancements and game-play performance technology across Samsung’s 2022 Smart TV lineup and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

“Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home. We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games. Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

We’re on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality, That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

The Xbox app will be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TV models in Australia beginning June 30th.

For more details, visit the Samsung Gaming Hub page https://www.samsung.com/us/televisions-home-theater/tvs/gaming-hub