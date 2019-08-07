Samsung announces Galaxy Note 10/10+/10+5G Australian prices

Overnight, Samsung held their annual Unpacked event where they announced the new Galaxy Note devices.

As expected the 5G version of the device mirrors what Samsung did with the S10+ 5G, a separate device that is a little more pricey for those that really want the latest tech. It is worth remembering that 5G still has extremely limited availability in Australia, tied to small areas in major cities.

For the first time, the Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes, so you can find the Note to suit your preference and lifestyle. The Note 10 is 6.3″, the most compact Note yet, while the biggest ever, the Galaxy Note10+ features a 6.8″ Cinematic Infinity Display.

Pre-orders will open today, from 8th of August and the devices will hit stores on the 23rd of August.

Now for the big question, what do it cost? Although bigger than any other phone that Samsung make, the Galaxy Note10 range is priced at a fair familiar $1,500-$2,000 range.

Galaxy Note10 $1,499

Galaxy Note10+ $1,699

Galaxy Note10+ 5G $1,999