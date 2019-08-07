Samsung announces Galaxy Note 10/10+/10+5G Australian prices

Overnight, Samsung held their annual Unpacked event where they announced the new Galaxy Note devices.
As expected the 5G version of the device mirrors what Samsung did with the S10+ 5G, a separate device that is a little more pricey for those that really want the latest tech. It is worth remembering that 5G still has extremely limited availability in Australia, tied to small areas in major cities.
For the first time, the Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes, so you can find the Note to suit your preference and lifestyle. The Note 10 is 6.3″, the most compact Note yet, while the biggest ever, the Galaxy Note10+ features a 6.8″ Cinematic Infinity Display.
Pre-orders will open today, from 8th of August and the devices will hit stores on the 23rd of August.
Now for the big question, what do it cost? Although bigger than any other phone that Samsung make, the Galaxy Note10 range is priced at a fair familiar $1,500-$2,000 range.
- Galaxy Note10 $1,499
- Galaxy Note10+ $1,699
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G $1,999
“The Galaxy Note10 is the culmination of years of Samsung innovation, delivering the features and functionality driven Australians need to make the most of every moment, encased in an elegant and beautifully refined design.
Ambitious Australians rely on their smartphone to reach their goals every day, and from its advanced S Pen to the integration of DeX functionality, the Galaxy Note10 is a powerhouse developed to maximise productivity at home, in the office, or on the go.
More than ever before, Aussies express themselves through photos and videos, which is why the Galaxy Note10 features creativity-harnessing, pro-grade video and editing tools to help users tap into their self-expression in new and innovative ways.
Galaxy Note10 is the ultimate productivity and creativity tool, perfect for empowering Australia’s ambitious achievers to get more out of every day.”Garry McGregor, Vice-President, IT & Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia