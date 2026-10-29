Samsung brings The Frame to Australian hotels with built-in casting and integrated hardware

Walking into a hotel room and being greeted by a giant, blank rectangle of black glass hanging awkwardly on the wall is an experience almost every traveller knows well. For years, consumer living rooms have moved toward seamless design, but commercial accommodation has often lagged behind, stuck with clunky commercial panels bolted to basic brackets.

Samsung is looking to change that dynamic across the local accommodation industry. Samsung Electronics Australia has announced the arrival of The Frame HL03H, bringing its dedicated art-focused screen into commercial hotel rooms and premium venues across Australia.

Available in 43, 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, the display adapts the consumer version that has lived on Australian living room walls for years into a commercial package.

Solving the hotel TV installation headache

If you have ever mounted a consumer edition of The Frame at home, you will know all about the One Connect Box. While running a single thin cable through a cavity wall works well in a private home, it has historically caused major logistical headaches for commercial fit-outs. Hotel walls are often solid masonry, fire-rated plaster, or packed with existing acoustic insulation where running external boxes and bulky junction points is costly and impractical.

For the HL03H hospitality edition, Samsung has eliminated the separate One Connect Box entirely. The core connectivity components are built directly into the chassis of the display itself.

Paired with a Slim Fit Wall Mount that pins the screen flush against the plaster, commercial operators can achieve that picture-frame look without having to carve out custom wall recesses or conceal external hardware in adjoining credenzas.

The screen retains the hallmark matte, anti-glare 4K QLED panel. In a bright hotel room with floor-to-ceiling windows and shifting natural light, that anti-reflective finish makes a massive difference, stopping midday reflections from washing out whatever is on screen.

Hotels can also snap on optional magnetic bezels to match different interior finishes, from modern timber accents to minimalist metallics.

“For hotels, every detail contributes to the guest experience, and technology is increasingly part of that equation. The Frame has been long-loved by Australians in their homes, and now the highly anticipated hospitality model gives accommodation providers a way to elevate both the look and functionality of their spaces.



We are thrilled to be combining premium entertainment, digital services and customisable artwork in a single display. As hotels continue to focus on creating more memorable and personalised stays, we’re committed to delivering solutions that help them differentiate their offering while staying connected to evolving guest expectations.” Shane Cook, Head of Display, Samsung Electronics Australia.

Practical casting that actually respects guest privacy

The entertainment side of hotel screens has always suffered from frustrating friction points. Asking guests to type their personal Netflix or Disney+ passwords into an on-screen keyboard using an infrared remote is a security risk that most savvy users rightly avoid.

Samsung addresses this by rolling out native Google Cast and Apple AirPlay integration directly into the HL03H. Guests scan an on-screen QR code with their smartphone or tablet to pair instantly with the in-room display.

There are no app sign-ins on the TV itself, and the system automatically wipes all paired device tokens upon checkout. It is a straightforward, hygienic approach to room entertainment that mirrors how people consume media at home.

Beyond standard media casting, the display introduces Generative Wallpaper, marking the first time Samsung has brought AI-generated background generation into its hospitality hardware. When a guest wants a personalised ambient backdrop rather than a standard property welcome slide, they can generate custom imagery directly from the screen.

Centralised property management via LYNK Cloud

Behind the scenes, commercial screens need robust backend management, or hotel IT teams spend their days manually running between rooms with USB drives.

The HL03H connects directly into Samsung LYNK Cloud, giving venue managers centralised control over every panel across the property. Through this management dashboard, hotel operators can push property-curated artwork, photography, or seasonal branding across screens via Collection Hub.

The software can also dynamically adjust display brightness and colour temperature to match room ambient lighting, preventing screens from glowing too harshly after turn-down service.

Beyond ambient art, LYNK Cloud acts as an in-room commerce and guest services hub. Guests can browse room service menus, order food, schedule housekeeping, and book property amenities directly on the display.

For operators, the platform tracks aggregated usage patterns via built-in business intelligence tools, showing which digital concierge items, room service dishes, or streaming channels see the highest engagement.

The Frame HL03H hospitality line is now available to Australian accommodation providers and commercial venues across 43, 55, 65, and 75-inch models.

For more information, head to Samsung Australia.