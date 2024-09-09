Samsung confirms Galaxy Ring is coming to Australia in mid-October

Samsung has confirmed their new Galaxy Ring will be released to Australia in mid-October. Australia will be the first country in the South-East Asia and Oceania region to release Samsung’s latest wearable technology.

The smart ring is designed to monitor your vitals 24/7 and to achieve this, the ring can run up to 7 days on a single charge.

When the ring does need recharging, you place it into a special recharging case and to enable use all day everyday, the ring is IP68 rated meaning you can shower, bathe and swim with the ring on.

The Galaxy Ring is designed to be lightweight and comfortable, with a stylish and distinct concave design. Data and insights from the ring’s sensors are available on your phone via the Samsung Health app.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event in Paris was held back in June where they unveiled the Galaxy Ring. This event also announced the latest in Samsung phones and devices including the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Buds3 series.

You will find the Galaxy Ring exclusively at Samsung.com and Samsung Experience Stores from mid-October.

The Galaxy Ring offers serious insights into your sleep behaviour, given its importance in overall health and wellbeing, Samsung are going one step further than the microphone analysis from your phone on the bedside table, with a sensor direct on the body (in the ring) set to offer Samsung’s best-in-class sleep analysis.

Its 2024, so naturally Samsung leverages a powerful sleep AI algorithm to analyse your sleep metrics for a more detailed analysis and understanding of sleep.

The Galaxy Ring offers personalised and tailored wellness experiences and is an exciting addition to the wearables portfolio. With the much anticipated launch of the Galaxy Ring, Australians can soon embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey with a minimalistic and sleek form factor.

Galaxy Ring will be available in nine size options, from five to 13, and three colour choices — Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold.

To help ensure a perfect fit, customers will be offered the Galaxy Ring sizing kit as part of the checkout process.

Pick a size, try it on. Check the position of the three sensors on the bottom and the indicator on the outer surface. Wear the sample ring so that the sensors are facing up. Make sure the indicator is also on the palm side. When you find one that feels right, move your fingers around. Finger sizes can change from day to night, so it’s recommended to keep the ring on for at least 24 hours. Go about your day and sleep through the night. If your finger feels comfortable after 24 hours, that’s your Galaxy Ring size.

To be notified when the Galaxy Ring is available for sale, Australians are encouraged to register their interest.