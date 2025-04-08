Samsung expands 2025 OLED TV range in Australia with Smarter AI and new S85F Model

Samsung, has officially unveiled its full 2025 OLED TV lineup for the Australian market. This year brings a significant expansion, introducing the new S85F series alongside updated S95F and S90F models, offering more choice than ever before.

The introduction effectively doubles Samsung’s OLED offerings compared to 2024, signalling a strong commitment to providing Aussies with screens tailored for various experiences, rooms, and budgets. The range now spans from 42-inch models right up to expansive 83-inch screens across the three series.

“We know that every Australian’s lifestyle is unique so we have expanded our OLED range to provide more sizes, more models, and more personalised AI-powered features so Australians can choose an OLED screen that’s perfectly suited to their needs.



Backed by a new 7-years One UI Tizen upgrade guarantee, Australians can be confident that their Samsung OLED TV will continue to offer value-long term via personalised picture and sound experiences and exclusive Samsung endless entertainment possibilities.” Simon Howe, Director – Audio Visual, Samsung Australia.

Vision AI Enhancements

The 2025 OLED range leans heavily on artificial intelligence, powered by advanced 4K processors under the banner of “Vision AI”. The premium S95F and S90F models utilize 128 AI neural networks to intelligently upscale and optimise both picture and sound based on content and viewing conditions.

Key AI-driven features are standard across the range, designed to deliver optimal viewing without needing constant manual adjustments.

Auto HDR Remastering

This feature analyses and applies High Dynamic Range effects to standard dynamic range content in real-time.

Real Depth Enhancer

Adds a greater sense of depth perception by enhancing contrast and detail between foreground and background objects.

Active Voice Amplifier Pro

Helps to isolate and boost dialogue, making conversations clearer even amidst background noise.

OLED Brightness Booster

Increases the overall luminosity of the OLED panel for a brighter, more vibrant picture.

Furthermore, Samsung states the Vision AI enhancements allow the TVs to learn user preferences for different content types like sports or cinema, automatically adapting settings for a personalised experience. This applies whether you’re watching live TV, streaming movies, or gaming.

Setting New Picture Quality Standards

The flagship 2025 Samsung OLED S95F introduces a new Glare-free coating. This addition aims to minimise distracting reflections from ambient light, a welcome feature for typically bright Australian homes.

Driven by its new processor, the S95F is also touted as being 30% brighter than its predecessor, leveraging Quantum HDR OLED Pro to reveal finer details in HDR content. HDR Brightness Optimiser technology further assists in maintaining accurate colour and contrast, even during daytime viewing.

Meet the New Samsung OLED S85F

Joining the lineup is the entirely new S85F series, designed to strike a balance between performance and value. Notably, it incorporates the same powerful AI processor found in the previous year’s S95D flagship model, bringing advanced 4K AI upscaling to a more accessible price point.

The S85F series is available in sizes up to 83 inches, offering a large-screen OLED experience powered by Samsung’s latest AI smarts. All 2025 OLED models feature Pantone Validation for colour accuracy, ensuring visuals are displayed as intended.

Design remains a focus, with the premium S95F boasting an incredibly thin 12.6mm profile and the Infinity Design’s near-bezeless look for maximum immersion.

Immersive Sound and Gaming Prowess

Audio hasn’t been overlooked, with the integration of Q-Symphony technology across the S95F, S90F, and S85F models. This allows the TV speakers to synchronise with compatible Samsung soundbars for a richer, more expansive soundstage.

AI Sound Optimisation also dynamically adjusts audio settings based on room acoustics and the specific content being played.

Gamers can look forward to features geared towards smooth performance.

165Hz VRR (S95F)

The flagship S95F supports variable refresh rates up to an impressive 165Hz for ultra-fluid motion.

HDMI 2.1 Support

Ensures compatibility with high-bandwidth sources like the latest gaming consoles.

AI Auto Game Mode

Automatically detects when a game is being played and optimises settings accordingly.

Samsung Gaming Hub & Xbox Game Pass

Provides access to cloud gaming platforms and a vast library of games directly through the TV, no console required for many titles.

Endless Entertainment and Smart Home Integration

Running on Samsung’s One UI Tizen OS, the 2025 OLEDs offer a suite of connected features. A significant commitment this year is the promise of Tizen OS upgrades for the next seven years, enhancing the long-term value proposition.

Smart features are readily available.

Samsung SmartThings

Control and monitor compatible smart home devices directly from the TV interface.

Samsung TV Plus

Access over 100 free live and on-demand channels covering news, sports, and entertainment.

Samsung Daily+

A dashboard feature to help organise and manage daily activities and information.

Samsung Knox Security

Provides multi-layered security to protect user data and connected devices.

Pricing and Availability

The 2025 Samsung OLED range is available for pre-order from today via samsung.com/au. Models will begin rolling out to leading Australian retailers shortly.

Pricing varies by retailer, but Samsung has provided the following recommended retail price (RRP) guide:

S95F Series

83-inch (QA83S95FAEXXY): A$11,499

77-inch (QA77S95FAWXXY): A$9,281

65-inch (QA65S95FAWXXY): A$5,800

55-inch (QA55S95FAWXXY): A$4,640

S90F Series

83-inch (QA83S90FAEXXY): A$9,199

77-inch (QA77S90FAEXXY): A$6,899

65-inch (QA65S90FAEXXY): A$4,944

55-inch (QA55S90FAWXXY): A$3,794

48-inch (QA48S90FAEXXY): A$2,874

42-inch (QA42S90FAEXXY): A$2,529

S85F Series

83-inch (QA83S85FAEXXY): A$8,049

77-inch (QA77S85FAEXXY): A$5,749

65-inch (QA65S85FAEXXY): A$3,794

55-inch (QA55S85FAEXXY): A$2,874 (Exclusive to Samsung Online Store)

For more information, head to https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/oled-tv/highlights/