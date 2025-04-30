Samsung expands the use of Vision AI across the range of 2025 TVs, 8K is coming down

The 2025 lineup of TVs from Samsung is the company’s biggest yet. These are the most connected, most intelligent range of TVs yet. It is likely a surprise to nobody that Samsung has integrated AI in it’s TVs, expanding it’s use of Vision AI across its wide range of Neo QLED 8K & 4K, QLED, Samsung OLED, and The Frame TV models.

Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced picture and sound for maximised performance with personalised experiences designed to help Australians engage more deeply with content and enjoy a viewing experience catered to them.

Backed by 7 years of One UI Tizen upgrades, Samsung’s Vision AI devices autonomously enhance entertainment and simplify interactions based on user preferences, getting smarter and more personalised over time.

“Great picture and immersive sound are just the beginning of what Australians are looking for when choosing a TV today.



The ability to access and add a full suite of apps, enhanced connectivity, and ease of use are more important than ever. Samsung Vision AI brings all of those requirements together, delivering autonomous and adaptable functions that reinvent what’s possible from your Samsung TV.” Phil Gaut, Director – Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia

Neo QLED 8K: The all time outstanding

In 2025, two new Neo QLED 8K TVs – QN990F and QN900F – join the Samsung OLED S95F at the helm of Samsung’s TV line-up. Featuring 33 million pixels, the Neo QLED 8K series delivers an exceptional picture, immersive sound, and breakthrough experiences, all powered by Vision AI.

Designed to thrive in Australian homes, the 2025 Neo QLED 8K series integrates Samsung’s award-winning Glare-Free certified technology, maintaining stunning Pantone-validated visuals across dark and bright rooms.

The Neo QLED 8K series brings Samsung’s Art Store to 8K displays for the first time, alongside Vision AI’s new Generative Wallpaper feature, enabling Australians to create their own on-screen art pieces based on their preferences.

Encased in a 12.9mm thin, near bezel-less Infinity Air Design, the Neo QLED 8K QN990F (85”, 75”, 65”) provides a premium viewing experience without boundaries. Further, its all-new Wireless One Connect Box makes installation and connectivity easy, wirelessly transmitting up to an 8K 120Hz signal up to 10 meters from the TV to keep living spaces clutter free.

Built with Samsung’s most advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, the QN990F series leverages 8K AI Upscaling Pro to transform SD, HD, and 4K content into the sharpest and smoothest picture of any Samsung TV.

Motion Xcelerator 240Hz ensures blazing fast motion clarity for gaming and sports, while AI Motion Enhancer Pro smooths the motion of fast-moving visuals and text, so Australians can always keep their eye on the ball.

The Neo QLED 8K QN900F (85”, 75”, 65”) features a Metal Frame that can be mounted near-flush against the wall to elevate home décor. Motion Xcelerator 165Hz offers smooth visuals and blistering speeds.

Dedicated top-channel speakers power Dolby Atmos sound, while Object Tracking Sound+ provides dynamic, realistic audio that follows the movements on screen.

The following are now available from leading retailers and www.samsung.com/au. The premium pricing reflects their flagship displays, however compared to just a couple of years ago, these are amazingly affordable by comparison.

Now available exclusively at Harvey Norman:

85-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900F. RRP: $9,774

75-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900F. RRP: $7,244

65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900F. RRP: $5,174

Neo QLED: 4K AI Technology delivers crisp clarity in every scene

Samsung’s 2025 Neo QLED 4K line-up is the most expansive yet, including four model series – QN90F33 (98”, 85”, 75”, 65”), QN85F (85”, 75”, 65”, 55), QN80F (100”) and QN70F (85”, 75”, 65”, 55”) – all featuring Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs for stellar brightness and accurate colour across every scene.

The flagship QN90F features an upgraded NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, which ensures that content looks its best – improving picture and sound as it plays. The processor upscales older content into 4K resolution, while Neo Quantum HDR+ analyses each scene to boost brightness and make visuals appear even more realistic.

Motion Xcelerator 165Hz ensures ultra-smooth motion at blazing fast speeds, no matter the genre, while Samsung’s Glare-Free technology helps limits distractions while viewing any content.

Both the QN80F and QN70F feature the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor for an AI-enhanced 4K picture and optimised sound, as well as 4K AI Upscaling and smooth, tear-free gaming with Motion Xcelerator 144Hz.

Available in ultra-large screen sizes, the QN80F’s 100-inch model and the QN90F’s 98-inch model will leverage Samsung’s Supersize Picture Enhancer, which uses AI to help ensure no detail is lost as content is stretched across a larger screen.

These are also now available from leading TV retailers and from Samsung Directly at samsung.com/au

Available from leading retailers and www.samsung.com/au from June is the 100-inch Neo QLED 4K QN80F. for a recommended retail price of A$9,199.