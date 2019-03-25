Samsung experimenting with colours, new Matt Black fridge looks great

There comes a time in everyone’s life where they need a new fridge. Buying that fridge is no longer a white goods purchase, instead the kitchen appliance is alive and well with experimentation, delivering options to consumers.

While Samsung have offered black stainless steel versions of their fridges for a couple of years now, they’re actually selling a significant percentage, even with a small price premium over the now standard stainless steel versions.

This popularity hasn’t stopped Samsung experimenting with new colour choices for the kitchen. The latest colour is ‘Gentle Matt Black’ available on an upcoming model – the RS5000RC.

this fridge features 660L of storage, their new flat, modern door design, front which gives the fridge a built-in look. It uses their new SpaceMax design with re-positions internal components to expand the internal storage size of the fridge, while having the same external dimensions (912mm W x 1,780mm H x 716mm D).

Inside there’s a ice an water dispenser that avoids the need to have plumbing infrastructure in your fridge space. This is great for older houses or for those who rent.

The fridge will be out later this year. The only challenge is that having a Matt Black fridge looks great, but ideally you’d also have a matt black dishwasher (Samsung no longer makes dishwashers), microwave, washing machine and dryer all in the same finish.

Disclaimer: Jason traveled to Singapore as a guest of Samsung.