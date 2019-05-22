Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available next week

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 and S10+ and another model the S10 5G that came with a big IOU 1 phone. It’s been a number of months since the release of the S10 series and now we can confirm when the 5G edition is coming.

Thankfully the wait isn’t long with Samsung Australia confirming that from next week, you’ll be able to get the fastest phone on the market. The 5G network (locations here) will deliver speeds measured in the hundreds of Mbps, with 1 recent test in America surpassing 1Gbps. Leave a comment if you have ideas on how you’d use all that speed. Personally, I think these kinds of speeds are really most advantageous when tethering to a laptop and downloading large files.

This is 5G on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in front of my hotel. It's crazy the difference a month makes. #FirstToRealTime pic.twitter.com/Syxc7HGrqn — George L. Koroneos (@GLKCreative) May 16, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available from May 28 from Telstra and Samsung Experience Stores. The Galaxy S10 5G is the first product of its kind for Samsung that introduces new features to the Galaxy S10 range including a larger screen, incredible camera functionality for photography and videos and a bigger battery.

The cool thing is that Telstra customers who purchased the Galaxy S10+ during the eligibility period earlier this year will be able to upgrade to the Galaxy S10 5G at no additional cost. These customers will have 21 days from May 28 to redeem the offer.

Given 5G networks are still in their infancy, you’ll find plenty of locations that your phone reverts back to 4GX, but when it’s on 5G, expect it to be fast, crazy fast.

The phone gets an upgraded 6.7″ Infinity-O Display, up from even the S10+ with its 6.4″ display. The battery grows from 4,100mAh to 4,500mAh battery something we’ll be keen to see how it responds to delivering those blistering 5G speeds.

“The Galaxy S10 5G is designed to perform at a level that we have never before seen in a Samsung device. From its 3D Depth Camera to 5G network capability, we’re delivering the ultimate in terms of innovation, design, and experience. This is the most anticipated device Samsung has ever launched in Australia as it combines additions to our amazing Galaxy range but also opens the door to the opportunities that 5G experiences will bring people in future. With this upcoming launch, we are delivering on years of collaboration with Telstra to help break new ground in device and network performance.” Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia

Telstra Consumer Segment Executive Kevin Teoh said the launch of Australia’s first 5G-enabled smartphone would mark the beginning of a new mobile era.

“This will be a game-changing moment for our customers. Telstra has been building Australia’s first 5G technology for some time, and now our customers are ready to be the first in Australia to experience this technology in the areas where 5G is now available. 5G-enabled devices are the next step towards customers experiencing the potential of this revolutionary network technology. Faster downloads, high resolution video streaming with less buffering and better mobile gaming on the go are just the start of the network technology’s possibilities. 5G also has the potential to transform the way we all live and work.” Telstra Consumer Segment Executive Kevin Teoh

Out-of-the-box, the Galaxy S10 5G will also unlock new experiences for customers thanks to high speed download speeds made possible through the 5G network. For example, the ability to download a full-length feature movie to your mobile device in seconds and enhancing applications that demand high volumes of data like AR, VR, gaming and video conferencing.

The device will be available with 256GB or 512GB memory variants. Two colour options will also be available, these being Crown Silver for the 256GB variant, or Majestic Black for the 256GB and 512GB variants.

Mobile plans will be announced closer to the local on-sale date of May 28.