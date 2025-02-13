Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Australian launch details

Samsung has officially announced the Australian release, and these devices are packed with features that promise to redefine how we use our phones. Let’s break down everything you need to know.

Samsung is positioning the Galaxy S25 series as a major leap forward in mobile AI. With the integration of Gemini, Google’s powerful AI model, right out of the box and support for 46 languages, these phones are designed to be intuitive and incredibly versatile.

“The Galaxy S25 series is a fundamental shift in how we interact with our phones. We are thrilled to see how our users will enjoy this true AI companion that offers seamless and intuitive solutions in their daily lives.” TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Key Features and Enhancements

The Galaxy S25 series introduces several exciting features, all built around enhancing user experience through AI:

One UI 7 and Gemini: The new One UI 7 platform integrates AI agents with multimodal capabilities, allowing seamless tasks across apps using speech, text, videos, and images. Gemini is readily available, making interactions smoother and more efficient.

The new One UI 7 platform integrates AI agents with multimodal capabilities, allowing seamless tasks across apps using speech, text, videos, and images. Gemini is readily available, making interactions smoother and more efficient. Now Brief and Now Bar: These new features provide tailored suggestions and a centralized hub for ongoing activities, aiming to streamline your daily routine.

These new features provide tailored suggestions and a centralized hub for ongoing activities, aiming to streamline your daily routine. Enhanced Galaxy AI: Features like Writing Assist and Drawing Assist have been expanded, offering more productivity and creative options. Drawing Assist will overlay a watermark on any image to indicate it was AI generated.

Features like Writing Assist and Drawing Assist have been expanded, offering more productivity and creative options. Drawing Assist will overlay a watermark on any image to indicate it was AI generated. Intuitive Interactions: With single commands, Gemini can handle tasks like adding your favorite sports team’s schedule to your Samsung Calendar. Google’s enhanced Circle to Search now provides AI Overviews and one-tap actions for more detailed information.

Under the Hood: Power and Performance

Powering the Galaxy S25 series is the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

This chipset fuels on-device AI processing for faster responses. Samsung has included unique customizations like ProScaler and mDNIe (mobile Digital Natural Image engine) to enhance AI image processing and display power efficiency.

The S25 Ultra boasts a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor, while features like Virtual Aperture and Samsung Log offer professional-grade control for photos and videos.

Responsible AI Innovation

Samsung has joined the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) alongside other tech giants to establish Content Credentials as a standard for digital content provenance.

This move underscores Samsung’s commitment to transparency in AI-generated content.

Australian Launch Events and Activations

To celebrate the launch, Samsung Australia is hosting several events:

Flagship Store Events: On February 14th, flagship stores in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane (Chermside), and Melbourne (Chadstone) will host in-store events with product demos, photo experiences, giveaways, and Valentine’s Day treats. Exclusive launch day offers and merchandise will also be available.

House of Galaxy Studios: From February 13th to March 23rd, seven major shopping centers will host “House of Galaxy Studios,” an immersive activation where you can get hands-on with the S25 series and enter a competition to win a Galaxy AI Bundle.

Galaxy Go: From February 19th to 21st in Sydney Harbour and February 19th to 20th in Brisbane River, Samsung will have branded vessels offering commuters an elevated ride to work on a superyacht.

Availability and Pricing in Australia

The Galaxy S25 series launches on February 14th and will be available through carriers, retailers, and Samsung.com.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray. Exclusive Samsung.com colors include Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen.

Available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray. Exclusive Samsung.com colors include Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+: Come in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue, and Mint. Exclusive Samsung.com colors include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.

All Galaxy S25 devices include six months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost. Gemini Advanced provides access to more powerful AI models and features like Gems and Deep Research.

Who Are These Phones For?

Galaxy S25: This is the perfect all-rounder for everyday users who want a flagship experience without the top-tier price. It’s compact, powerful, and has an excellent camera system.

This is the perfect all-rounder for everyday users who want a flagship experience without the top-tier price. It’s compact, powerful, and has an excellent camera system. Galaxy S25+: This model is ideal for those who want a larger screen and longer battery life. It offers enhanced productivity features and is great for media consumption.

This model is ideal for those who want a larger screen and longer battery life. It offers enhanced productivity features and is great for media consumption. Galaxy S25 Ultra: The ultimate flagship for power users, photographers, and tech enthusiasts. With its advanced camera system, S Pen, and top-of-the-line specs, it’s designed for those who want the best of the best.

Final Thoughts

Every year, Samsung, like other phone makers refresh their hardware, that’s expected, but the biggest reason to upgrade this year is really the AI-powered software features.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series represents a significant step forward and if you have a phone that’s a few years old, this is definitely worth considering.

Whether you’re an everyday user or a tech enthusiast, there’s a Galaxy S25 model that is likely to appeal to your size and budget.