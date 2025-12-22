Samsung is putting Gemini into its kitchen appliances in 2026

Samsung is gearing up for a massive showing at CES 2026, where the company will pull back the curtain on its latest kitchen appliance lineup. The headline act for this year is a significant refresh of the Bespoke AI Refrigerator, featuring some serious tech upgrades under the hood.

The tech giant is leaning heavily into its partnership with Google to bring Gemini and Google Cloud capabilities directly into your kitchen. This collaboration aims to take vision-based AI functionality to a level we haven’t seen before in home appliances.

The goal here is simple but ambitious: to simplify those repetitive everyday tasks and elevate the entire kitchen experience through smarter automation. By integrating Google’s advanced AI models, Samsung is looking to solve some of the nagging limitations of previous smart fridges.

“In pioneering the application of vision-based AI technology, Samsung has led innovation in the kitchen appliance market.” – Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team for Digital Appliances (DA) Business, Samsung Electronics.

The new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub is the centerpiece of this announcement, featuring a vastly improved AI Vision system. This marks the first time Google Gemini has been integrated into a Samsung refrigerator, which is a massive win for fans of the Google ecosystem.

Previously, the Family Hub was limited to recognising a specific set of items, specifically 37 types of fresh food and 50 types of pre-registered processed foods. While that was impressive at launch, it often left users frustrated when the fridge couldn’t identify more niche items or personal leftovers.

The latest version being unveiled at CES is designed to break through these existing limitations to recognise a much wider variety of food items. This should offer a more comprehensive and flexible experience for families who don’t just shop for standard grocery staples.

One of the most practical upgrades is the ability to recognise processed foods without any separate registration process. The system will automatically register their names, which significantly cuts down on the manual admin work usually required to keep a smart fridge up to date.

“Samsung will reach a new level of innovation through this collaboration with Google Cloud and will utilise these ongoing initiatives to continue to deliver better consumer experiences in the upcoming year.” – Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team for Digital Appliances (DA) Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is also moving toward detecting user-labelled items, which has been a highly requested feature for a long time. This means if you have food stored in personal containers, the AI can detect your labels and add them to the digital food list.

With ingredients being identified more accurately, managing your inventory becomes much clearer and easier than in previous generations. This accuracy is the foundation for better meal planning and reducing food waste by knowing exactly what is nearing its expiry date.

At the show in Las Vegas, Samsung plans to demonstrate these enhanced capabilities with real-world use cases. Attendees will see firsthand how a truly personalised AI kitchen can function when the hardware and software are properly in sync.

Samsung Australia has not yet announced the local availability or pricing for the new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub. We expect to hear more about the A$ pricing and specific model availability for our market closer to the local product launch windows.

The AI treatment isn’t just limited to the main fridge, as Samsung is also bringing these innovations to the Bespoke AI Wine Cellar. This new unit incorporates a similar AI Vision system built with Google Gemini to help wine enthusiasts manage their collections.

The hardware includes a camera positioned at the top of the unit that tracks every bottle as it is stored or removed. It recognises the labels automatically and updates the SmartThings AI Wine Manager in real-time without the user needing to scan barcodes manually.

The system is smart enough to distinguish the specific shelf and compartment where each bottle is placed within the cellar. This eliminates the need to hunt through your collection, as the app can tell you exactly which row your favourite Shiraz is sitting on.

Through the AI Wine Manager, users can look up detailed wine information and receive suggestions on food pairings based on what is currently in stock. This makes the process of curating a wine collection feel much more intuitive and data-driven for the average consumer.

Samsung Australia has not confirmed whether the Bespoke AI Wine Cellar will be part of its 2026 Home Appliance line-up for the local market yet. However, given our love for premium kitchen tech, it would be a surprising omission if it didn’t eventually make its way to our shores.

Visitors at the Samsung booth during CES 2026 will be the first to get hands-on time with these new innovations. It is clear that Samsung sees the future of the home as one where AI doesn’t just exist on your phone, but inside your appliances too.

By leveraging Google Gemini, Samsung is betting that the kitchen can become a more helpful assistant rather than just a place for storage. We look forward to seeing how these features perform in a real kitchen environment once they eventually land in retail stores.

The focus on vision-based AI suggests that Samsung is moving away from manual data entry and toward a world where the fridge “sees” and “understands” your habits. This could be the tipping point where smart appliances become truly essential for the modern home.