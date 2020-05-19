Samsung launch 32″ and 27″ CT55, their first 1000R curved monitor

Samsung Australia has just announced a new curved display and while they are pretty common in the market, this is Samsung’s first at the golden radius of 1000R.

While there’s multiple curved standards that displays adhere to like 4000R, 3000R, 1800R the magic 1000R curvature accurately reflects what the human eye can see.

For those playing at home, the curvature of the monitor is measured in terms of circular radius, the smaller the radius value the deeper the curve. In theory, this provides a more natural, more comfortable screen to look at.

Given the quite aggressive arc of this display, it automatically make it immersive with the pixels wrapping around you and makes for a dramatic change over flat dual-displays on your desk.

The Curved CT55, is now available in 32″ and 27″ sizes and will retail for an RRP of A$449 and A$399 respectively.

The new Samsung CT55 features a minimalist design, with its 3-sided borderless display stretching from edge to edge for maximum viewing. Its refined fabric-textured backside, 7.9mm Super Slim Design and premium-quality Slim Metal Stand give the curved monitor a sleek modern look.

“The Curved CT55 monitor breaks new ground in Samsung’s range of stunning display innovation that will deliver the more immersive, comfortable, and impactful viewing experiences. It also builds on our leadership in curved monitor designs since they first launched almost five years ago. Demand for curved monitors in Australia continues to grow as more people understand just how important their home or office work station design is when it comes to productivity and comfort.” Phil Gaut, Director Display and Memory, at Samsung Electronics Australia.

The CT55 monitor also features Eye Saver Mode, a function that can reduce blue light emissions and the addition of a Flicker Free Mode, which is designed to protect users’ eyes from the potential constant strain of screen flickering that can be experienced with conventional monitors.

Additionally, the Game Mode provides optimal colour, contrast and shades setting for high-intensity gaming sessions. Along with AMD FreeSync functionality and a rapid 75Hz refresh rate, the CT55 makes for a swift response to smooth screen transitions for a wide range of gaming styles and platforms.

When it comes to audio, Samsung includes 5-watt stereo speakers built-in which offer you a videos or gaming experience out of the box, but chances are you already have a great headset.

The functionality of the monitor hasn’t been forgotten either, with a convenient triple interface that allows for multiple devices to be connected at the same time, bringing the level of connectivity needed in today’s working environment.

The full of the new Samsung CT55 curved monitor.