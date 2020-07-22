Samsung launches A30 Smart Lock, add fingerprint auth to your home

Samsung have announced a new A30 Smart Lock for your home and Australians will be among the first to experience it. Available from 27 July, the smart lock says goodbye to the physical key, replacing access with fingerprint authentication, as well as a touchscreen keypad.

The smart lock features a 12-18 month of battery life, at the end of which, you simply replace the AA batteries. The remaining battery life is surfaced through the app and you’ll be alerted when accessing the lock as the battery gets low.

Installation of the A30 is as quick as a traditional door lock, however voice guided set up enables even the most novice DIY enthusiast to install the device like a pro. Customers can also watch an easy-to-follow installation guide video. The A30 provides security and peace of mind through next gen locking verification including fingerprint, a dedicated App or PIN.

The lock can handle as many as 100 fingerprints which can be added remotely via a smartphone app. Access can be granted on a schedule, which is nice for those who have cleaners that come once a week, their code would be active for just the couple of hours of the week they need to access the house. This is much more secure than handing over a key.

The phone also provides a log of people who have accessed your home, great for the parents wondering if their kids made it home from school.

Once installed and connected, the A30 can integrate with other smart devices such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, enabling voice control for added convenience and security.

The A30 Smart Lock features a number of in-built safety and privacy innovations including:

Lockout (Protect) mode – More than five failed authentication attempts will disable the keypad for 3 minutes.

Away mode – by setting up this mode, when no one is around for long periods of time, an attempt to open the door from the inside will trigger an alarm sound.

Privacy mode – prevents your door from being unlocked from the outside

Randomizer mode – prevents people from guessing your code by any fingerprint marks left on the touchscreen.

According to research commissioned by Samsung SDS, 3 in 5 (63%) of Aussie millennials admitted they would feel more secure in a smart home. The research also found:

2 in 5 (41 per cent) Australians are more likely to buy a smart home device at post-COVID.

Over half of Aussies surveyed (54 per cent) believe having your house broken into is more likely than having your car stolen.

Gen Z/Millennial Aussies are the more forgetful generation with a quarter (25 per cent) forgetting to take their keys with them at least 3 times per year according to last year’s data.

“The A30 smart lock is the next step in creating a truly connected smart home that compliments the needs of busy Australian families. We know that people are looking for tech solutions that offer real value, solve real problems and make everyday life a bit easier. The A30 gives people one less thing to worry about,” Daniel Kim, Global Marketing Manager, Samsung SDS.

Busyness can often lead to forgetfulness and busy Aussie families are no exception – if not forgetting keys and being locked out, Aussies parents are concerned their children may not lock the doors to the home.

Nearly half of Australians (49%) confirmed their main home security concern related to their children was kids accidentally leaving their doors unlocked and their belongings vulnerable to intruders.

The A30 allows people to use the Auto Lock mode and set preferences from 10 to 120 seconds. Adding further peace of mind, people can monitor who has entered the house and when through the Samsung Smart Lock app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The app also allows people to generate one-time PIN codes for visitors or guests that need to access the home, making the A30 the perfect device for those running short term holiday rentals or an Airbnb.

The Samsung A30 Smart Lock is available nationally exclusively at Bunnings Warehouse and costs A$569.