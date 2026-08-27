Samsung unveils new USB4 portable SSDs, speeds up to 4,000MB/s and 8TB capacity, no pricing

High-resolution video formats and expanding game install sizes continue to push external storage limits. Content creators and mobile professionals frequently hit transfer bottlenecks that slow down workflows, especially when juggling massive RAW video files, large media libraries, or modern gaming installations.

To tackle these bandwidth constraints, Samsung has used Gamescom 2026 to officially reveal its new P Series portable solid-state drives: the flagship Samsung P9 and the versatile Samsung P7.

Both models introduce next-generation USB4 connectivity over USB Type-C, providing a substantial leap in interface throughput compared to previous generations.

Doubling performance with USB4 connectivity

The highlight of the announcement is the flagship P9, which doubles the performance of its predecessor, the T9. While the older USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface tapped out around 2,000MB/s, the new P9 hits sequential read speeds of up to 4,000MB/s and sequential write speeds reaching up to 3,800MB/s.

That raw throughput translates into practical field capability. Samsung designed the P9 with strong sustained write performance specifically to handle 12K direct recording straight from compatible cinema and mirrorless cameras. For editors moving multiple terabytes of footage on location, slashing transfer times in half makes a measurable difference to daily production schedules.

Recognised earlier this year with a CES 2026 Innovation Award, the P9 also marks Samsung’s first USB4 portable SSD offering capacities running all the way up to an 8TB configuration.

“As AI-powered content creation and ultra-high-resolution video make large amounts of data part of everyday life, users increasingly expect faster and more reliable storage experiences.” Tommy Kwon, Vice President and Head of Brand Product Biz Team, Samsung Electronics.

“With fast file storage and backup, the P Series is designed to provide professionals and everyday users alike with the performance they need to work efficiently across a wide range of applications.” Tommy Kwon, Vice President and Head of Brand Product Biz Team, Samsung Electronics.

Everyday versatility and rugged design with the P7

Alongside the pro-focused flagship, the P7 brings USB4 speed and convenience to general productivity, gaming consoles, laptops, and mobile devices.

Designed for life on the move, the P7 features a ruggedised construction rated to survive 2-metre drops alongside extensive shock and vibration testing. This durability makes it a solid option for offloading drone captures in the field, expanding local console storage, or backing up work rigs on the road.

Capacity options and Australian availability

Both the Samsung P9 and P7 portable drives will be offered across four distinct storage capacities:

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB

The global rollout begins on 31 August 2026. Local Australian pricing and on-shelf availability dates have not yet been finalised by Samsung Australia, but details are expected to follow shortly.

For more information, head to Samsung.