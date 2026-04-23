Samsung’s 2026 line-up adds Microsoft Copilot AI to your home, massive screens and glare-free tech

Samsung Australia has officially pulled the curtain back on its 2026 home entertainment range, and the message is clear: AI is no longer a buzzword, it is the backbone of your living room. Marking its 20th year as the global leader in the TV space, Samsung is doubling down on technologies that cater specifically to the Australian lifestyle.

The new line up is a monster in scale, offering 50% more ultra large displays and 50% more Glare Free options than last year. Whether you are dealing with a sun drenched lounge room or looking to turn your wall into a cinema, Samsung has expanded its AI powered features across almost every category, from the breakthrough Micro RGB and premium Neo QLEDs to the mainstream Mini LED and UHD models.

Vision AI Companion: Smarter, more immersive viewing

The headline act for 2026 is the Vision AI Companion, or VAC. This isn’t just a basic voice assistant; it is a sophisticated hub that integrates Bixby, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity. Unlike AI designed for individual devices, VAC is purpose built for the communal TV screen. It uses various large language models to provide visualised, intelligent responses that are specifically adapted to Australian questions and requests.

Samsung insights show that shared family time around the TV is vital for Australians, with nearly half of respondents claiming their TV helps bring the family closer together. VAC supports this by acting as an entertainment partner, helping guide what to watch, what to listen to, or even what to eat. Backed by seven years of One UI Tizen upgrades, this system enables more natural dialogue and deeper contextual understanding, and it is available across the entire 2026 range (as well as select 2025 models).

Beyond the conversation, this intelligence powers a suite of high end performance features:

AI Sound Controller Pro: Separates dialogue, music, and effects so users can adjust individual layers for a custom audio experience.

Separates dialogue, music, and effects so users can adjust individual layers for a custom audio experience. AI Upscaling Pro: Enhances low resolution content in real time for better depth and contrast.

Enhances low resolution content in real time for better depth and contrast. AI Soccer Mode Pro: Optimises picture and sound for smoother ball movement and immersive stadium audio.

In the 2026 range, you don’t actually need to open a separate “Copilot app” to use it. Instead, Copilot acts as one of the “brains” behind the VAC. Here is how users will interacts with it:

The AI Button: You trigger it by pressing the dedicated AI button (or holding the microphone/home button) on the SolarCell Remote.

You trigger it by pressing the dedicated AI button (or holding the microphone/home button) on the SolarCell Remote. Communal Requests: Because it integrates Copilot and Perplexity, you can ask complex, open-ended questions like, “Who is that actor and what else have they been in?” or “Show me a recipe for the food they are eating in this scene.”

Because it integrates Copilot and Perplexity, you can ask complex, open-ended questions like, “Who is that actor and what else have they been in?” or “Show me a recipe for the food they are eating in this scene.” Visualised Responses: Instead of just a voice answering back, Copilot helps generate on-screen overlays and visual data so the whole family can see the information without anyone needing to pull out a phone.

Instead of just a voice answering back, Copilot helps generate on-screen overlays and visual data so the whole family can see the information without anyone needing to pull out a phone. Standalone Apps: For more “productivity” focused tasks (like checking your calendar or drafting an email), Copilot is also available as a standalone agent app within the Tizen Smart Hub.

“Samsung’s 2026 AV range is our most diverse and accessible yet, marking a defining moment in how Australians experience entertainment at home,” Simon Howe, Director – Visual Display, Samsung Australia.

Micro RGB takes the premium crown

For those who want the absolute pinnacle of display tech, the new Micro RGB models are the ones to watch. Available in sizes ranging from a standard 55 inches all the way up to a massive 115 inches, these sets use individually controlled red, green, and blue micro-sized LEDs.

Micro RGB expands Samsung’s premium TV experience across a wider range of screen sizes, bringing highly precise colour, brightness and immersive AI-powered viewing to a large portion of Australian consumers. Available in the R95H and R85H series in sizes from 55 to 115 inches, Micro RGB is built on Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro-sized LEDs to deliver highly precise light control, richer detail and more natural colour.

Made for Australians’ bright homes, Samsung’s certified Glare Free technology on Micro RGB R95 models minimise light reflection in bright environments, helping preserve a clear viewing experience across both long summer days and dark winter viewing sessions. With a near edge-to-edge Infinity Air Design display, the 12.9mm slim profile and Infinity Air stand help make the Micro RGB R95 model look like it is floating in the air, while being Wireless One Connect ready for a clutter-free finish.

Micro RGB also brings Vision AI Companion (VAC) and other AI-optimised features to Samsung’s premium large-screen category, adding more intelligent and personalised viewing experiences. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro helps fine-tune colour, motion and depth, so viewers can stay immersed in every scene. With Micro RGB Precision Colour 100, colour expression appears fuller and more lifelike, with a ≥100% BT.2020 gamut ratio.

Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro leverage Samsung’s AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene, helping deliver more vibrant visuals across a wide range of brightness levels.

“As we celebrate 20 years as the world’s No. 1 TV brand, we’re proud to introduce new innovations, from our breakthrough Micro RGB technology to Vision AI-powered picture and sound solutions, once again setting a new benchmark for home entertainment,” Simon Howe, Director – Visual Display, Samsung Australia.

OLED gets brighter and smarter

Samsung’s OLED range is expanding this year with the S95H, S90H, and S85H models. A huge win for consumers is that the Glare Free tech, which was previously locked to the top tier model, has now filtered down to the S90H. This ensures that the display’s true blacks and rich colours stay clear and undisturbed, even in bright rooms.

The flagship S95H is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, which uses 128 AI neural networks to upscale content and clean up audio in real time. It also features a new FloatLayer Design and is Wireless One Connect ready, meaning you can finally say goodbye to the cable nest behind your cabinet. Beyond performance, the S95H focuses on aesthetics with ArtfulColor to preserve the authenticity of artwork and Art Store integration to bring more gallery experiences to the home.

For sports and gaming enthusiasts, the range includes an Ultimate Gaming Pack. This package ensures fast motion remains crisp with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC. Additionally, new AI Soccer Mode technology on these models can automatically detect live matches to sharpen player detail and balance crowd noise, making the viewing experience feel more immersive and match ready.

Art and lifestyle remain a priority

The Frame continues to be a fan favourite, and the 2026 version introduces a “Pro” sibling to the lineup. The Frame Pro (LS03HW) now uses Neo QLED picture quality and sits at just 24.9mm deep, making it look more like a physical art piece than ever. This model also includes Wireless One Connect to provide a cleaner, clutter free setup.

Across the entire range, users can now access over 5,000 professionally curated artworks in the Art Store, with the Vision AI Companion (VAC) suggesting new pieces based on personal taste. Both the Pro and the standard model feature Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology, delivering rich contrast and a lifelike, paper like colour expression that remains clear even in bright rooms.

For those seeking a more integrated look, the LS03HE model offers a built in design that enables easy in wall wiring while preserving the iconic flush to wall aesthetic. Whether you choose the Neo QLED performance of the Pro or the classic QLED quality of the standard model, the 2026 lineup is designed to reduce reflections and ensure every image looks focused and beautifully true to life.

Big sound to match the big screens

On the audio front, Samsung is celebrating 12 years as the global number one soundbar brand. They are launching the Music Studio Series to mark the occasion.

These aren’t just soundbars; they are design-led wireless speakers that look more like high-end furniture. They are designed to blend into the home rather than looking like piece of tech equipment.

The Music Studio 7 offers a 3.1.1-channel experience with Dolby Atmos and a super tweeter that hits frequencies up to 35kHz. This ensures that high-fidelity audio matches the high-resolution visuals.

Using an expanded version of Q-Symphony, you can now link up to five compatible audio devices to your TV simultaneously. This creates a massive wall of sound that fills even the largest open-plan Australian homes.

Gaming and sports get an AI boost

If you are a sports fan or a gamer, the AI Soccer Mode Pro is a standout addition for 2026. It identifies live matches and automatically sharpens the ball’s movement.

The system also balances crowd noise so the commentary remains clear during intense moments. It solves the age-old problem of the stadium noise drowning out the play-by-play analysis.

For the gamers, the Ultimate Gaming Pack returns with Motion Xcelerator hitting 165Hz on OLED models. This provides the fluid movement required for competitive play on the latest consoles.

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC remains standard across the enthusiast range. This ensures a tear-free experience whether you are hooked up to a PS5, Xbox Series X, or a high-end gaming PC.

Pricing and availability

While exact individual model pricing varies by retailer, Samsung’s 2026 range is designed to hit multiple price points. This includes options across the Mini LED, Neo QLED, and OLED categories.

The entry-level Mini LED M70H series starts from approximately A$1,299 for smaller sizes. This makes the new AI technology accessible to a wider range of budgets.

The premium Micro RGB and ultra-large 115-inch displays occupy the top end of the market for those seeking the ultimate cinema experience. These flagship units represent the absolute cutting edge of what is possible in home display technology.

Most of the new range is rolling out across Australian retailers and the Samsung online store starting this month. With seven years of guaranteed Tizen OS updates, these sets are built to stay relevant well into the next decade.

For more information, head to https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/